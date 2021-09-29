Our View: Cortez Schools

As we approach the closing weekend of the Carolina Classic Fair — Sunday will be its final day this year — we hope it will prove to have been a success, in terms of revenue generated and fun had. We’re glad that organizers pushed for and officials permitted the fair this year — as medical officials pointed out, we desperately needed the “positive recreation” — though disappointed that many attendees have failed to take the proper recommended precautions to keep everyone safe from COVID. It would break the hearts of many fair supporters if this year’s fair became a superspreader activity.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO