Our View: Cortez Schools
Coloradans should remember with pride the names of John Schuenemeyer and Chris Flaherty. They have demonstrated courage and character. Schuenemeyer and Flaherty were members of the Montezuma-Cortez School District RE-1 board. They resigned last week in response to the board’s decisions not to require students to wear masks and to purge the district’s schools of all traces of critical race theory. They may have done better to stay on the board and defend their stance, but the strength of their position was worthy of their action.www.the-journal.com
