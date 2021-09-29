CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At-Home Covid Test Kits: Can You Trust The New Rapid Tests You Can Do At Home?

Some experts believe that we can test our way out of this pandemic, and with companies selling over-the-counter kits, at-home Covid testing is becoming quick, convenient, and accessible. Today, Dr. Oz investigates everything you need to know about these DIY tests. Our experts answer all your questions, from how they work, to who should use them and how accurate they are. We also conducted our own real-world social experiment to see how four viewers’ at-home test results compared to PCR tests done at a lab.

Dr. Oz and Dr. Crupain discuss how some at-home Covid tests work.

Home Cleanliness Test Kits

Scotch-Brite Clean Scan is the world's first consumer home cleaning efficacy test and it brings technology that was previously only accessibly to commercial settings to the average household. The kit is designed to check the microbial levels in the common areas of the home and provide personalized reports and lab-analyzed results so that people have more peace of mind when it comes to the cleanliness of their houses.
COVID-19 home test kits recalled over false positives

A popular at-home coronavirus test kit is being recalled because it can provide false-positive results. The FDA says the problem affects certain lots of the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test due to a “recently identified” manufacturing issue. Negative tests do not appear to be affected by the issue, according to the FDA.
What Should You Do If You Get a Positive At-Home COVID Test? #Shorts

Dr. Jen Caudle is here answering some of the most common COVID questions. She explains what you should do if you get a positive at-home COVID test. Want to see more Health videos? Subscribe to our channel!. Connect with Health - http://www.health.com. News & Views blog - http://news.health.com. Facebook -...
FDA Grants EUA for a Combined COVID-19 and Flu Home Testing Kit

Labcorp’s collection kit can simultaneously detect the coronavirus and influenza A/B in individuals aged 2 years and older, and results can be determined in 1 to 2 days. The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for a combined home collection kit that can simultaneously detect COVID-19 and influenza A/B in individuals aged 2 years and older.
FDA authorizes Labcorp’s at-home test kit for Covid-19, flu

The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Labcorp’s at-home combination test for Covid-19 and influenza A and B. The test kit received an emergency use authorization on Friday for people ages two and up. Users swab their nose and mail in a sample, getting results back roughly...
Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
This one bathroom habit could be secretly sabotaging your life

We’ve all done a quick “just in case” wee before heading out or because we’re passing the bathroom. If you’re a parent, you might have also told the kids to “do a wee now so we don’t have to find a toilet later.”. Doing a “just in case” wee isn’t...
Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
SCIENCE
