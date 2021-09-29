At-Home Covid Test Kits: Can You Trust The New Rapid Tests You Can Do At Home?

Some experts believe that we can test our way out of this pandemic, and with companies selling over-the-counter kits, at-home Covid testing is becoming quick, convenient, and accessible. Today, Dr. Oz investigates everything you need to know about these DIY tests. Our experts answer all your questions, from how they work, to who should use them and how accurate they are. We also conducted our own real-world social experiment to see how four viewers’ at-home test results compared to PCR tests done at a lab.

Dr. Oz and Dr. Crupain discuss how some at-home Covid tests work.