CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Absolute beast’: critics go wild for No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last Bond film

By Guardian film
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKZKb_0cBUaG7A00
The best Bond of all? Daniel Craig in his fifth 007 film.

No Time to Die, the James Bond film on which so much has been pinned, received its world premiere in London on Tuesday night, heralding what arguably the entire film industry hopes will be a return to mass moviegoing after months of pandemic shutdown. And the first wave of reviews – embargoed until one minute past midnight on Wednesday morning – should set their minds at rest.

UK broadsheet critics largely agreed that the film – supposedly Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond – had delivered in spades, with the Guardian, the Telegraph and the Times all giving the film five-star raves. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called it an “epic barnstormer … delivering pathos, action, drama, camp comedy (Bond will call M ‘darling’ in moments of tetchiness), heartbreak, macabre horror, and outrageously silly old-fashioned action”. The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin said the film was an “extravagantly satisfying, bulgingly proportioned last chapter to the Craig era, which throws almost everything there is left to throw at 007 the series can come up with”, while in the Times, Kevin Maher proclaimed: “It’s better than good. It’s magnificent.” In contrast, however, the Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey offered a dissenting view, suggesting the film was “strangely anti-climatic … a rotating sideshow of old characters and plot points”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qavSR_0cBUaG7A00
Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux at the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Reaction elsewhere is a tad more measured. The influential US trade magazines are broadly positive, with Owen Gleiberman in Variety calling it “an unabashedly conventional Bond film that’s been made with high finesse and just the right touch of soul, as well as enough sleek surprise to keep you on edge’”, while the Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney says that Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American to direct a Bond film “handles the action with assurance and the more intimate interludes with sensitivity” but is hampered by a plot “so convoluted and protracted you might find yourself zoning out through much of the villainy”. Stephanie Zacharek in Time magazine agrees it is “overstuffed with plot”, but adds: “No Time to Die, its flaws notwithstanding, is perfectly tailored to the actor who is, to me, the best Bond of all. With his fifth movie as 007, Craig is so extraordinary he leaves only scorched earth behind.”

In fact, Craig receives plenty of plaudits for his work, even for critics who are not necessarily sold on the film itself. In the Express, Stefan Kyriazis calls him “an absolute beast as Bond, dominating every moment on screen”, while for Total Film Matt Maytum suggests: “No Time To Die plays to his strengths, giving his tough but tender Bond a memorable and fittingly stirring finale.”

Most obviously though, the film has been greeted with relief, after a difficult production history (including original director Danny Boyle dropping out and Craig sustaining a serious ankle injury) followed by repeated shifts in its release date due to Covid. Time Out’s Phil de Semlyen said: “The nicest surprise of them all, though, is just how good it is … it finally arrives as a reminder of the big-screen power of a blockbuster franchise firing on all cylinders.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Kevin Maher
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
Peter Bradshaw
NME

Daniel Craig reveals Pierce Brosnan advice that got him through Bond films

Daniel Craig has shared with NME the piece of advice that helped him most during his five-film stint as James Bond. No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the MI6 agent, is released today (September 30) in cinemas after multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the closure of cinemas around the world.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Telegraph#Times#Independent#American
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa and his kids bond while attending 'No Time to Die' premiere

There may be “No Time to Die,” but there is plenty of family time at the movies for Jason Momoa. The “Aquaman” star took his daughter, Lola, 14, and his son, Nakoa-Wolf, 12, to Tuesday’s premiere of the latest James Bond film at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It was a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

James Bond Casting Director Recalls Blowback After Hiring Daniel Craig: ‘I Felt Sorry for Him’

Debbie McWilliams might not be a household name, but her work as a casting director has shaped the legendary James Bond franchise for three decades now. McWilliams is the casting director responsible for hiring Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. With Craig exiting the 007 franchise after the upcoming “No Time to Die,” McWilliams joined Entertainment Weekly to reflect on the actor’s casting ahead of his Bond debut, “Casino Royale.” The casting director said she “felt sorry” for Craig after his casting led to extreme blowback from press who thought Craig didn’t fit the part of Bond. “It was unbelievably...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Sadly, Idris Elba Will Not Be the Next James Bond

Idris Elba is out of the running to become the next James Bond. With Daniel Craig having bowed out after a fifth and final turn as Ian Fleming’s suave spy with No Time to Die, speculation is already rife regarding who will step into the tuxedo next. And Elba, who’s been linked with the role for years, has seemingly ruled out throwing his hat into the ring — at least for now. Speaking to ITV London Wednesday night on the red carpet at the opening gala of this year’s London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank, the Luther star said: “No, I’m not...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

No Time to Die Review: A Satisfying Sendoff for Daniel Craig's James Bond

More than 18 months after it was originally slated to hit theaters, No Time to Die is finally set to be unveiled for audiences, which will surely lead many to wonder if the wait was worth it. Confirmed to be Daniel Craig's final adventure as the spy, the extended wait for release has only added more undue pressure on this latest installment, with tremendous odds being stacked against it. Even with all of the outside challenges No Time to Die has had to face, the film gives audiences almost everything they'd expect from any entry into the series, while also finding unexpectedly emotional moments to tug on the heartstrings of fans who have been in Craig's corner since Casino Royale.
MOVIES
CBS LA

Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Honoring Daniel Craig Unveiled

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Daniel Craig was unveiled Wednesday evening, two days before the release of his fifth and final James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” British actor Daniel Craig kneels to look at his newly unveiled star, flanked by (from R) Chamber of Commerce Chair Nicole Mihalka, U.S. producer Barbara Broccoli, actor Rami Malek, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and screenwriter Michael G. Wilson during the ceremony to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 6, 2021. (Getty Images) “I never thought I’d never hear...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel on Busting Western Stereotypes and Wooing Regina King – London Film Festival

Jeymes Samuel was inspired to make his Western-themed feature debut “The Harder They Fall” after growing up watching genre flicks on BBC One and feeling disappointed by the way they depicted women and people of color. Samuel, who grew up on Harrow Road in London, U.K., acknowledged his passion for the genre was unusual but explained that the BBC “were just hammering us with Westerns when I was growing up.” “I loved cinema. [I’m a] cinephile,” said Samuel during a press conference on Wednesday for the movie, which opens the BFI London Film Festival. “The genre of the Old West was always...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy