Abortion pledge adds to scepticism over women’s rights in China

By Helen Davidson in Taipei
 9 days ago
Four pregnant women in a coffee shop in Shanghai. Last year China recorded its lowest number of babies born since 1961.

Far-reaching proposals from Beijing on “women’s development” have sparked concern over a pledge to reduce abortions, with feminists and academics pointing to the government’s history of control over women’s reproductive rights.

On Monday China’s state council published its latest 10-year outline for women’s development. The lengthy document contained guidelines for China’s gender-based policy, but it was a short phrase that caught particular attention: a pledge to “reduce abortions conducted for non-medical reasons”.

The pledge drew alarm, particularly among Chinese women who feared it signalled a move towards restricting or even banning abortions, especially given that some provinces have tightened access to the service in recent years. Sex-selective abortions are illegal in China, but the service has otherwise remained generally available, subject to local-level restrictions and growing government discouragement. The document did not define non-medical reasons.

“We are still just seen as a birthing tool,” said one person on Weibo, which is similar to Twitter, while others made comparisons to The Handmaid’s Tale or to the abortion ban recently introduced in the US state of Texas.

“Don’t let us divorce right away, don’t let us receive wedding gifts, and reduce abortions. Yes, raising the fertility rate has become an obligation for people with uterus,” said another, in apparent reference to other recent government interventions designed to encourage family building.

The Chinese government has not been shy about wielding extraordinary control over women’s reproductive rights in the past. For decades it enforced a one-child policy, with measures including traumatic forced abortions. In recent years it has enacted alarming controls over ethnic minority populations, including alleged forced sterilisation of Uyghur women in Xinjiang.

But now China is trying to avert a demographic crisis, with plunging birthrates and an ageing population. Propaganda drives and government policies have flipped the decades-long message and now enthusiastically urge couples – in non-minority populations – to get married and have children. It’s not working, and last year China recorded the lowest number of babies born since 1961.

Young people, especially women, regularly cite economic pressures including the cost of living and stagnated wages, as well as workplace discrimination and uneven gender roles, as reasons why they do not want to have children. Dropping the one-child policy in 2015 and allowing two children, and then earlier this year allowing three, has done little to change people’s minds. According to government data, there were an average of 9.7 million abortions a year between 2014 and 2018, about 51% more than the 2009-13 average.

“They can’t force people to have children but they can restrict people from having abortion,” said Xiong Jing, a vocal Chinese feminist activist. “So it’s totally understandable that so many women on the internet are so worried about this [phrase], because it’s happened before.”

Adding to the scepticism is the current state of women’s rights in China, with recent crackdowns on feminist groups and activists, and a string of recent decisions by authorities against alleged victims in high-profile #MeToo cases.

Xiong and many others online noted the context of the pledge, suggesting the document as a whole was quite positive. The phrase regarding abortions was contained in a section that also called for increased sex education for young people, better access to contraception and reducing “unwanted pregnancies”.

The document included pledges to address gender inequality in the home and gender-based discrimination in the workplace, and to introduce tax policies to make raising a family cheaper. It also flagged changes to fertility services, which are currently restricted to married couples, although it gave no details.

State media framed it as “the government’s attempt to form a more gender equal society”.

On paper it was quite a promising plan for women’s rights, said Xiong. “The whole document actually did follow the spirit of the convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women [to which China is a signatory], and is pro women’s rights.

“But this sentence about abortion is quite interesting in that it caused a lot of worry and debate on the internet. Because I think the ageing issue is really a problem in China and we all know the government is trying everything to enhance the birthrate.”

Xiong does not think China will ban abortion at a national level, but she said there was legitimate concern over how local officials would aim to meet the policy document’s pledge.

“If they really want to increase the birthrate they need to have systemic overall measures to eliminate those workplace discriminations and to provide more public services, to invest in them. It’s about the distribution of more resources,” Xiong said. “The other way around is to just have restrictions and forcing people. And that’s how they normally implement policies in China.”

The document, which outlines plans for 2021-2030, contains similar wording to its predecessor released in 2011, but there is a marked shift in emphasis towards encouraging births, says Dr Ye Liu, a senior lecturer in international development at King’s College London.

“In fact, the overall tone changed from prevention of births (detailed measures on contraception, awareness, shared responsibilities) in the 2011 outline, to pro-natalist tendencies (maternal health, equality of maternal care, postnatal mental health and the regulation of the IVF providers, et cetera),” Liu said.

“In addition, there is also a shift of fertility and contraception responsibilities from men and women to women in the new outline. In the 2011 outline it says shared responsibilities of contraception, men’s awareness of contraception, mobilising men to use contraception and the promotion of male contraception.

“These men’s responsibilities seem to be deleted from the 2021 outline. Does it mean that women are expected to shoulder all responsibilities relating to contraception and pregnancies?”

At the heart of the doubts over the document is a suspicion that China’s government has far greater concern for the demographic crisis than it does for gender inequality and discrimination against women, says Xiong.

“To be honest, I don’t think that women’s rights are one of their targets. But the birthrate is something they’re really worried about … What they will sacrifice if they can’t achieve it all? Maybe it’s women’s rights.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
