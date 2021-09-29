CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

‘A nightmare’: Missouri schools adapt as labor shortages upend school meal supply chain

By Tessa Weinberg
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cG6ew_0cBUaAoo00

Shawndra Taylor had just 12 hours notice when the first truck canceled.

In it, contained food to help prepare the 3,000 meals served each day in her school district in Eldon — including items she needed to make dinner for students.

Her supplier, Kohl Wholesale in Quincy, Illinois, was too short-staffed.

Taylor, the district’s food services director, had to quickly pull together a contingency plan. She even offered to rent a refrigerated truck and have her husband drive it the 300 miles round trip from central Missouri to the company’s Illinois warehouse.

But Taylor said she was told the company didn’t have enough employees to pull her order.

“It’s just been kind of a nightmare,” Taylor said, later adding: “I’ve never not had a truck show up because they legit don’t have anybody to pick the orders in the warehouse, and they don’t have anybody to drive a truck.”

It’s a labor shortage that has affected schools nationwide, with manufacturers, suppliers and schools themselves feeling the strain of a dearth of employees.

“It’s just all along the chain, there’s a lack of employees at every step of the way,” said Carmen Fischer, the director of child nutrition services and warehouse for the Rockwood School District in St. Louis County.

Schools across Missouri have faced delayed shipments of ingredients for meals, and in some cases they’ve had their contracts canceled altogether. Even getting paper plates has been a challenge.

As a result, schools have been left scrambling to secure other suppliers. In some instances, they’ve had to get creative and source food from grocery stores or big-box retailers, like Sam’s Club.

Using the Missouri National Guard was even floated as one option to temporarily staff shortages — a solution that was ultimately not feasible because shortages were occurring within private businesses, said Mallory McGowin, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

In recent weeks many districts have sent notices home to families to let them know lunch menus may look different than what was planned as they adapt. Liberty Public Schools asked families to send students with meals from home in the short-term if it’s not a burden. As North Kansas City Schools said in a letter to families earlier this month, “substitutions will be the norm.”

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is working to assess the issue and facilitate coordination among districts to increase purchasing power. The shortages also raised concerns for a bipartisan group of five state senators, who in a letter to Gov. Mike Parson last week drew attention to the issue.

“With Missouri’s record budget surplus, millions in federal COVID-relief funds in our coffers, and one of the best workforces in the nation — surely there is something our state can do to care for our own,” read the letter signed by Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin and Democratic Sens. Lauren Arthur, John Rizzo, Greg Razer and Jill Schupp.

A spokeswoman for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

‘Going into crisis mode’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12i24n_0cBUaAoo00

A Rockwood Child Nutrition Services staff member wipes off a finger scanner for a student at Ridge Meadows Elementary. (Photo by Andrew Shin/Rockwood School District Communications)

When Taylor got the news that her delivery from Kohl Wholesale would be cancelled during the first week of school, she called Graves Foods, a wholesale grocer in Jefferson City, and explained her predicament. A salesman jumped in his car to drive items down to Eldon that same day, Taylor said. A truck with more supplies arrived the following day.

“It was a lifesaver,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she was warned by Kohl Wholesale that going into this school year districts should expect uncertainty. Unlike others, her district’s contract with the supplier hasn’t ended, although she has faced multiple cancellations of deliveries. She doesn’t blame them.

“They’re just trying to keep themselves afloat,” Taylor said. “Nobody wants to make that phone call though, that they’re having to cancel a food truck for a school to feed students.”

But it leaves schools in a hard position, “because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter,” Taylor said. “We still have to feed kids.”

In an email shared with state lawmakers earlier this month and obtained by The Independent, Jenna Knuth, the director of food and nutrition services for North Kansas City Schools described losing three of the district’s vendors.

When Sysco dropped the district the week before school started, “they were the second domino to fall” Knuth wrote. “We knew then, that the K12 supply chain/industry was going into crisis mode.”

“We have struggled to procure the foods that they aren’t bringing in, as none of our other distributors could take on more volume,” Knuth went on to write.

Representatives for Kohl Wholesale and Sysco did not respond to requests for comment last week. Sara Matheu, a spokeswoman for US Foods, said the company has not cancelled any contracts with school districts in Kansas City, but did decide to not renew contracts or participate in bid requests “with a limited number of districts within their normal bid cycle and the reasons vary based on the individual customer.”

Knuth wrote that the district has resorted to buying pallets of food from Sam’s Club, Restaurant Depot and local meat producers as the district attempts to establish contracts with other distributors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpiVV_0cBUaAoo00

Rockwood Child Nutrition Services staff member Jennifer Fitzpatrick serves lunch to a Eureka Elementary student. (Photo by Andrew Shin/Rockwood School District Communications)

At the Rockwood School District, Fischer hasn’t been able to find pretzel rolls to make cheese pretzel sandwiches since late last year. She’s faced cancelled deliveries from Kohl Wholesale as well since the start of the school year, and any given week faces the uncertainty of whether an order will come.

“The menus are simpler this year for sure,” said Fischer, whose department serves roughly 14,000 students a day.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended waivers that allow districts to deviate from certain nutrition requirements , like that ​​low-fat milk must be unflavored. Districts are permitted to make emergency, no-bid procurements , including to negotiate new one-year contracts. And earlier this month, the USDA waived financial penalties for repeated missing meal components.

On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced up to $1.5 billion would be provided to assist schools nationwide with supply chain disruptions and support procurement of items.

For the Kansas City districts whose contracts were dropped altogether, Barbara Shaw, DESE’s coordinator for food nutrition services, said the department is working to facilitate coordination among the districts to agree on a set list of menu items in order to increase their purchasing power, lower prices and streamline delivery for suppliers.

Districts have also faced delays in shipments of USDA-purchased commodities, in part, due to a change in state vendors that required securing a new warehouse space. September shipments have been pushed back to October, districts said, leaving them down another stream of inventory.

For the Park Hill School District, that resulted in a delay of 716 cases of fruits, vegetables, meats and other items that it had counted on for August and September, Ronda McCullick, the district’s director of nutrition services, had written in a district newsletter.

DESE said Wednesday that commodity orders for September are on their way for delivery, and if schools haven’t yet received them, they will be this week.

Increased demand, fewer staff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGQv2_0cBUaAoo00

A Rockwood Child Nutrition Services staff member serves a grab-n-go meal bag to two students at Rockwood South Middle. (Photo by Andrew Shin/Rockwood School District Communications)

Districts have also been serving more students with the federal government extending offering free school meals through the school year, all while struggling to recruit for their own positions.

Fischer said her department has over 50 open jobs, and she’s been lucky if she receives one application a week. Office staff have taken on helping serve lunch, too, she said.

At Springfield Public Schools, Kim Keller, the district’s general manager of nutrition services, said she is down about 45 people, or about 20 percent of her staff. Keller’s offered bus drivers and part-time teachers more hours by having them work in the kitchen.

“All my staff’s working short-handed right now,” Keller said. “It makes it hard.”

Keller said her district — the largest in the state that serves roughly 25,000 meals a day — has been lucky. The district’s food services are managed by Aramark, and the district’s account is one of the few per its contract that uses a local vendor.

Springfield Grocer Company, the district’s supplier, has not been as hard hit as others, Keller said. While she’s faced later deliveries and substitutions, she has not had a canceled delivery. Knowing what districts are facing across the state and with 52 school sites that serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and even weekend meals, Keller has asked the company to ensure it has a week’s worth of food stored so if something doesn’t come, she can be ready.

Students receive free breakfast and lunch as part of Explore, Springfield Public Schools’ summer learning program during which more than 8,000 students were served each day, including grab and go meals for virtual learners (Photo: Springfield Public Schools).

“There’s been times when I’ve had 10 pages worth of shortages,” Keller said, “but we’ve always been able to get some type of substitution and adjust the menu accordingly.”

Graves Foods, which both the Rockwood and Eldon districts use, is headquartered in Jefferson City and has faced an influx of calls from districts facing shortages.

“And we’ve been fortunate and blessed enough that we’ve been able to take on their needs without much issue,” said Forrest Graves, the company’s vice president of operations.

While they’ve had to source from alternative vendors, labor issues “have been virtually zero” Graves said. He credited the family-owned company’s mantra of slow and steady growth, self-sufficiency by relying on their own trucks and longtime employees as part of the reason why.

But like others, costs have risen, resulting in higher prices for customers. Taylor feels thankful she’s been able to keep her head above water and secure food from local suppliers like Graves Foods when others have fallen through.

But it’s at a higher price, meaning that the refrigerator that needs replacing will have to simply last a little longer.

“As long as things don’t get any worse than what they are right now, we should be okay,” Taylor said. “But I don’t know.”

This story has been updated since it was first published.

The post ‘A nightmare’: Missouri schools adapt as labor shortages upend school meal supply chain appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 18

Tina Hallemeier
9d ago

I truly wish that people understood what is coming. This is just the start of whats to come. Get ready and hold on tight.

Reply
11
Guest
9d ago

This is the Marxist/socialist ideology coming out of DC! How many cargo ships are sitting in harbors not being allowed to unload! This is how the elite get more Power and the people are grateful for their handouts! Welfare is today’s slavery ... work to get off of it!

Reply(3)
8
Covid-phobia-demic
9d ago

Yeah, keep em' open, and raise the child credit for everyone and up the food stamps so we all can sit home and watch the empty store shelves and watch gas rise to $20 a gallon!

Reply
3
Related
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker demands answers about why Missouri program to aid disabled kids isn’t running

A state lawmaker who helped secure nearly $3 million in funding to launch a pilot program to provide medically fragile children with another avenue of in-home care is demanding an explanation as to why its launch has been delayed. In a Thursday letter to state Budget Director Dan Haug, Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, requested […] The post Lawmaker demands answers about why Missouri program to aid disabled kids isn’t running appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Smashed machines put emphatic end on Missouri illegal gambling case

PLATTE CITY – When the bucket of the backhoe came down on the first of five illegal gambling machines destroyed Thursday by court order, it crumpled like a cardboard box being prepped for recycling. The particle board sides offered no resistance to the pressure, and in about 40 seconds, all that remained was a pile […] The post Smashed machines put emphatic end on Missouri illegal gambling case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection

Missouri carried out the death sentence of Ernest Johnson Tuesday evening, ending his life with an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Johnson’s case drew national attention in recent weeks, with a range of public figures — from former Gov. Bob Holden to Pope Francis — urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson […] The post Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

For-profit federal prison an understaffed ‘hell hole’ of violence, death and drugs

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Dangerous understaffing, pervasive drugs and a stockpile of weapons have transformed a private detention center in Kansas into a “hell hole” where violence is routine and inmates are still on lockdown after one was beaten to death this summer. The Leavenworth Detention Center, a pretrial lockup run by the nation’s largest private […] The post For-profit federal prison an understaffed ‘hell hole’ of violence, death and drugs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Eldon, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Missouri Independent

Lawmakers seethe at Missouri agency over failure to report missing foster kids

Exasperated lawmakers slammed leaders of the Missouri Department of Social Services on Tuesday, accusing them of passing off blame for a federal review that found the state fails to adequately report missing foster children. Tuesday’s hearing of the House Children and Families Committee was spurred by a report issued last week by the U.S Department […] The post Lawmakers seethe at Missouri agency over failure to report missing foster kids appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans on Thursday objected to a move by the Justice Department to investigate violent threats made against local school board members and teachers, arguing that the federal agency is “policing the speech of citizens and concerned parents.” “Violence and true threats of violence should have no place in our civic discourse, but […] The post GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

As Missouri Hispanic population grows, building trust is key to bridging cultural gap

When Eduardo Crespi was working as a nurse at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia more than 20 years ago, he’d have a full load of patients to care for. But on top of that, he would also get called to translate for Spanish-speaking patients who weren’t his own.  “That’s how it started,” he said. […] The post As Missouri Hispanic population grows, building trust is key to bridging cultural gap appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Being good stewards of Missouri lakes and rivers | Opinion

Missouri’s waterways are some of our state’s greatest features. How many of us have spent part of the summer at Lake of the Ozarks, or floating the Huzzah or Meramec Rivers? My family and I have many great memories of hunting and fishing along the banks of the Missouri River. From a personal and professional […] The post Being good stewards of Missouri lakes and rivers | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Foods#School Meals#Kohl Wholesale
Missouri Independent

Eric Greitens heading to Arizona once again to tout election fraud conspiracies

The so-called “audit” of Arizona’s presidential election results wound up adding to Joe Biden’s margin of victory there.  But that doesn’t matter to Eric Greitens. The former governor is once again taking his campaign for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat to Arizona, chasing the ghosts of election fraud conspiracies that have been discredited time and again.  […] The post Eric Greitens heading to Arizona once again to tout election fraud conspiracies  appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ARIZONA STATE
Missouri Independent

Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Would states opt in?

WASHINGTON — Nearly a fifth of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion sweeping social spending package is dedicated to providing low-cost care for children from birth to kindergarten—investments that would benefit single parents and low-income families. But how the states implement their programs for pre-K for 3-and 4-year-olds—or whether they even decide to accept the cash, […] The post Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Would states opt in? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Motorists give mixed reaction to refund plan for Missouri fuel tax hike

Pump prices for gas and diesel didn’t change much Friday in Missouri, despite being the first day of a 2.5 cents per gallon increase in the state fuel tax. The cheapest gas in the state was $2.49 a gallon in Springfield, according to GasBuddy.com.  That was unchanged from earlier in the week. The most expensive, […] The post Motorists give mixed reaction to refund plan for Missouri fuel tax hike appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Denying history is a major impediment in state legislatures and Congress | Opinion

If you do not know your history or, worse still, know it but deny it, how on earth do you expect to learn from it and move forward? Unfortunately, many leaders in government who can take actions or propose measures to correct persistent issues are either denying, ignoring or redefining history to disavow whether there […] The post Denying history is a major impediment in state legislatures and Congress | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Jobs
Missouri Independent

‘Not out of the woods yet’: Missouri finally expanded Medicaid, but hard work remains

Three months after Medicaid expansion was first slated to go into effect, newly eligible individuals will finally begin to enroll in coverage. For Missourians who lack health insurance under Missouri’s Medicaid system, and for the advocates who help them sign up, Friday has been a long time coming. “It’s a relief,” said Earlene Bolton, the […] The post ‘Not out of the woods yet’: Missouri finally expanded Medicaid, but hard work remains appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: The loss of a major state leader, Jim Mathewson

Missouri has lost one of the most influential Senate leaders in at least the past half century. It would be difficult to exaggerate the accomplishments of Jim Mathewson who died Sept. 28 from cancer. The Sedalia Democrat served nearly one-quarter of a century in Missouri’s Senate achieving a pile of major legislative accomplishments. After serving […] The post Capitol Perspectives: The loss of a major state leader, Jim Mathewson appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Federal watchdog finds Missouri failed to adequately report, protect missing foster kids

A federal watchdog found that Missouri failed to sufficiently reduce children’s risk of going missing from the foster care system and frequently failed to notify local and federal authorities they were missing. A report by the U.S Department of Health Human Services Office of Inspector General issued Thursday found that the Department of Social Services’ […] The post Federal watchdog finds Missouri failed to adequately report, protect missing foster kids appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Study: More than 80% of Missouri, 60% of Kansas kids have lead in their blood

Children in Missouri had elevated levels of lead in their blood at a greater rate than almost any other state, according to a massive national study published this week.  And more than 80% of Missouri children had some level of lead in their blood.  The study, authored by doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital and Quest […] The post Study: More than 80% of Missouri, 60% of Kansas kids have lead in their blood appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Their tank is empty’: Public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment

WASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local public health departments that were already struggling with too few workers and too little money have been pushed to the brink — and for some, beyond the brink. “My staff is burnt out, overworked and underpaid,” Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner with the Columbus Public Health […] The post ‘Their tank is empty’: Public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Judge rules against AG challenge to masks in Missouri schools. Columbia case continues

Face masks will stay on for students and teachers in districts requiring them, a Boone County judge ruled Tuesday, handing Attorney General Eric Schmitt a defeat in his efforts to use the courts to block mask mandates. Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs denied Schmitt’s effort to use a single case, filed against Columbia Public Schools, to […] The post Judge rules against AG challenge to masks in Missouri schools. Columbia case continues appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Formerly incarcerated people can still vote in Missouri. This KC group shows them how

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon.  Kansas City resident Christine McDonald didn’t know she could vote after completing her prison sentence in 2007. As someone who was formerly incarcerated, McDonald thought she lost that right. “Nobody told me that I could vote,” she said. But the same year McDonald left prison, she […] The post Formerly incarcerated people can still vote in Missouri. This KC group shows them how appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri HBCUs use federal relief funds to clear pandemic-related student debt

Harris-Stowe State University junior De’Ketra Tatum remembers listening to a lecture in February 2020 about what could happen if the coronavirus hit the United States. A month later, she got an email saying that all students had to leave the campus.  “It was terrifying,” she said. “It took a lot for me to stay calm […] The post Missouri HBCUs use federal relief funds to clear pandemic-related student debt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

2K+
Followers
491
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy