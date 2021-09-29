17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Brooklyn

Police are investigating a late night shooting in Brooklyn that left a 17-year-old in critical condition Tuesday night.

According to police, a 17-year-old man approached police at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday saying he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police are investigating the incident on 914 Gates Ave.

The shooting occurs on the heels of at least two other shootings across the borough - one that left a teenager dead.

Police are still searching for whoever opened fire into a group of people who were standing near the corner of Miller and Picking avenues. Cahlil Pennington, 16, was fatally struck Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 20s, who has still not been identified by police, was shot in the head in front of 720 Livonia Ave. Police say he is in critical condition.

Investigators say they have not made any arrests in any of these cases, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.