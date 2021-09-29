Inmate Who Ordered Murder-For-Hire Pleads Guilty

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that a Luzerne County man charged with trying to hire a hitman has pleaded guilty to soliciting murder. “William Lynn was willing to end the lives of three innocent people to avoid facing justice for his actions,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement, he was unsuccessful — and the public servants who he attempted to harm will be able to continue their service to their communities. We are working with our law enforcement partners every day to shut down these heinous schemes that put innocent lives at risk. and protect Pennsylvanians.”