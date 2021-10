If you’re from the United States and haven’t heard of the Ineos Grenadier before, fear not. The off-road luxury SUV has not reached the US market, yet. A London chemical manufacturing company turned itself into an automaker and began working on a two-row SUV. The company’s head of commercial operations in NA says it will find a dealer network partner to sell its vehicle. The Ineos Grenadier is clearly inspired by the Land Rover Defender and could find itself for sale in multiple different brand dealerships. Some were disappointed that it wouldn’t originally be available in the US, but in 2023 that’ll change.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO