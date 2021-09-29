CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Withings puts its heart-monitoring ScanWatch in the body of a diver’s watch

By Daniel Cooper
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt an event in Paris, we got a chance to see the ScanWatch Horizon and try it on, though it was a non-functional prototype. It’s certainly as pretty in person as the photos show, and with the steel quick-release band, feels nice considering the price. For the first time, Withings will sell the ScanWatch Horizon at jewelers on top of other retail locations.

Android Authority

Withings' pricey new watch is for health nuts and diving enthusiasts

Withings has launched the ScanWatch Horizon. The hybrid watch melds a diving watch aesthetic with the usual Withings health monitoring smarts. Pricing starts at €499.95 in Europe, with a US launch expected later this year. If you liked the concept of the Withings ScanWatch, but the design was a little...
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Withings ScanWatch Horizon looks like a techie, luxury diving watch

We haven’t heard anything new from Withings recently. The last one was the Withings ScanWatch released in June last year. The wearable device could detect sleep apnea and irregular heart rate. We also remember those three products Withings released including a portable BPM-measuring device. The latest is this WITHINGS ScanWatch Horizon. It is described as the most durable smartwatch ever from the brand. As a pioneer in the connected health category, Withings knows how to come up with a powerful design plus functional features that really work.
TECHNOLOGY
Stuff.tv

Withings ScanWatch Horizon can take an ECG at the bottom of the sea

When you’re 100m below the surface of the ocean, you’re probably not too worried about who’s texting you or what’s coming up on your calendar, but Withings’ new ScanWatch Horizon (£499.95) is a smart timekeeper that’s not afraid of the deep. The sapphire glass casing with anti-reflection coating and titanium finish are able to withstand pressures of up to 10atm, while its diving watch credentials are boosted further by a stainless steel rotating bezel, laser engraved markings, hollow Luminova hands, and indices and indicators that make it easier to read when you’re submerged in the gloom. And while it’s capable of dealing with your standard phone notifications, it’s the advanced medical features you’ll be buying one for – the ScanWatch Horizon can monitor heart rate, ECG, breathing disturbances, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and track more than 30 different activities. It feeds the whole lot back to the Health Mate app, although unless you’ve got a mini submarine for your phone, it’s probably best to do that back on dry land.
ELECTRONICS
mobihealthnews.com

Withings launches new cardiac-monitoring smartwatch with 'luxury' look

Withings’ latest watch, the ScanWatch Horizon, includes a slew of heart-health monitoring features, but the brand seeks to differentiate itself from competitors with its “luxury watch” look. The analogue watch includes heart rate, ECG, breathing disturbances, blood oxygen levels, sleep and physical activity tracking. Users are able to use the...
ELECTRONICS
geardiary

43mm Withings ScanWatch Horizon Brings Luxury to Medical-Grade, Health Hybrid SmartWatches

Take a look at the watch on this guy’s wrist. At first glance, you’d think he was wearing a high-end Swiss diving watch, right? The Withings ScanWatch Horizon has all the features we expect to see in luxury dive watches, including a chunky stainless steel wristband, a laser engraved stainless-steel rotating bezel, and Luminova hollow watch hands and indicators with thick indices that glow in low light. But looks aren’t everything; the Withings ScanWatch Horizon is also a powerful, medical-grade hybrid smartwatch that can help keep you on the right track for good health and extensive body monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Withing’s Latest Hybrid Smartwatch Looks & Feels Like a Luxury Diver

As the smartwatch industry has grown, we’ve seen more hybrid smartwatches that blur the line between tech gadgets and traditional horological instruments. But for the most part, these watches have largely had the look of either “oversized dress watch” or “generic sports watch.” In other words, no one had yet truly figured out how to recreate the most iconic and popular men’s watch style — the dive watch — and turn it into a smartwatch. Well, now someone has.
SlashGear

Withings ScanWatch Horizon integrates medical grade features

Withings has revealed a new smartwatch called the ScanWatch Horizon. The wearable has a traditional diver watch look and is available with either a blue face or a dark green face on a stainless steel band. Horizon is a hybrid smartwatch that monitors heart rate, ECG, breathing disturbances, blood oxygen level, sleep, and physical activity.
gadgetsandwearables.com

Withings Scanwatch Horizon sells out just a few days into its launch

Withings Scanwatch Horizon has sold out just a few days into its launch. The device is a luxury version of Scanwatch packed with medical grade health features in a divers-style design. Horizon comes with a rotating bezel, luminescent indexes and upgraded water resistance to 10 ATM. It’s predecessor has been...
