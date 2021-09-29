Houston Weather | Rain going off and on through Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A week of active weather continues for southeast Texas, as a line of showers and thunderstorms march across the region Wednesday. The heaviest of the rain and gusty winds are likely to continue mostly during the morning hours. As Wednesday progresses showers and thunderstorms are still likely into the afternoon hours but drop significantly in comparison to the morning time. Wednesday afternoon highs remain on the warm side but below normal near 84 degrees.