CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

#ICYMI The news at 9PM on CW39 – Innocent woman carjacked, 7-month-old dead, teen hostage killed

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 p.m. here on CW39. An innocent woman is dead after a carjacker took her car and crashed it. She was dragged as she was trying to get out of the car. There is exclusive video of the aftermath after the suspect crashed into a car wash and walked out of her SUV. That suspect is in custody. Police say he’s connected to several robberies on Tuesday.

cw39.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Carjacker#Icymi#Kiah#Eyewitness News#Mom S Beau#The Greenlight Food Store#Cw
CBS News

U.S. nuclear submarine USS Connecticut damaged in underwater collision with unknown "object" in South China Sea

Washington — A U.S. nuclear submarine sustained damage and some crew members were injured when it "struck an object" while operating at depth a week ago in one of the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, struck the unidentified object on October 2, "while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy