CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pentagon brass play defense on Capitol Hill amid calls for their heads

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L621P_0cBUY7Fc00

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gens. Mark Milley and Frank McKenzie spent roughly six hours in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday tackling questions about their recommendations to President Joe Biden , the Americans left behind in Afghanistan, and the terror threat moving forward.

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, both revealed they believed the best strategy was to keep about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, making it unclear which military officials, if any, actually supported Biden's plan for a complete withdrawal. The acknowledgment from the military officials prompted a defense from the White House.

Many Republican lawmakers, in particular, collectively scrutinized military leaders and the Biden administration for the way the withdrawal occurred and the evacuation effort — in which the U.S. transported more than 120,000 people who would be at-risk under the Taliban government out of the country — that left Americans and Special Immigrant Visa holders behind.

“It was a logistical success but a strategic failure,” Milley said of the evacuation effort.

GOP Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley called for Austin and Milley's resignations, respectively.

“Secretary Austin, I think you should resign. I think this mission was a catastrophe. I think there's no other way to say it, and there has to be accountability. I respectfully submit it should begin with you," the Missouri senator said, while the Tennessee senator argued: “Nobody has submitted their resignation. And we've got thousands of people watching this hearing today that are looking at you all and saying, ‘I can't believe they're sitting there and not answering the questions and are trying to punt.’”

Hawley also got heated when Austin claimed the United States didn't leave Americans behind.

“They’re stuck behind enemy lines,” he said. “So please don’t tell me that we’re not leaving Americans behind. You left them behind. Joe Biden left them behind, and frankly, it was a disgrace.”

Another frequent topic during the hearing was Milley's willingness to speak to various reporters with book deals. He acknowledged speaking with Bob Woodward, Carol Leonnig, Phil Rucker, and Michael Bender for their books that included explosive reporting regarding Milley and former President Donald Trump .

“Milley made himself a hero in the media instead of a hero to the men in his command," said Blackburn, whose line of inquiry prompted the admission.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's comments to his Chinese counterpart, first reported by Woodward and Bob Costa in their book, Peril, were also brought up repeatedly. Critics have claimed that Milley usurped Trump's authority because he promised to warn the Chinese of an impending attack.

“It seems to me that you put a high priority on making sure that you were favorably portrayed by the D.C. press corps,” Hawley said about Milley's comments to reporters. “But at the same time, we had a rapidly deteriorating, frankly, disastrous situation in Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 soldiers, including one from my home state, hundreds of civilians, and hundreds of Americans left behind. And in my view, that mission can’t be called a success in any way, shape or form, logistical or otherwise.”

The three Pentagon officials will be on Capitol Hill again on Wednesday to testify in front of the House Armed Services Committee.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Capitol Hill#Defense#Americans#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#U S Central Command#The White House#Republican#Taliban#Gop
Daily News-Record

Our Military Leaders Confirm: Biden Misled America

After two days of testimony by our military commanders on the Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, here is what we have learned: Joe Biden is (as the president once termed a skeptical town hall attendee) "a lying, dog-faced pony soldier." In an interview with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos last...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Despite the Capitol Hill drama, the Democratic agenda persists

This past weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her members, letting them know that this week would be "a time of intensity." Not surprisingly, she was right. Those who've been keeping an eye on Capitol Hill this week have probably noticed that negotiations over President Joe Biden's domestic agenda have intensified. At issue are two bills: a bipartisan infrastructure measure, approved by the Senate last month, and a more ambitious Build Back Better package, focused on safety-net-and-climate policies, pending in the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden attempts get key votes on Capitol Hill

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Axios

Understanding the action on Capitol Hill

We started this week talking about the possibility of a government shutdown, raising the debt ceiling and passing an ambitious new economic agenda for President Biden. By late Thursday, a government shut down had been averted -- but pretty much everything else was still on the table. Plus, the pandemic...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Taliban warns US against flyovers as Biden relies on ‘over the horizon’ ops

The Taliban is warning the United States against flying drones over their “sacred airspace,” to avoid “any negative consequences,” even as President Biden has said the US military now relies on “over the horizon” operations to counteract terrorism in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Taliban’s Twitter account released a statement accusing...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
150K+
Followers
52K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy