CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Democrats warn Biden not to use Russian bases to counter Afghanistan terror threats

By Joel Gehrke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvXa7_0cBUY6Mt00

President Joe Biden should not position U.S. troops at Russian bases, his congressional allies warned following a report that a top Pentagon official discussed such an idea with his Russian counterpart.

“You can't trust them,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory Meeks, a New York Democrat, told the Washington Examiner. “I can't see utilizing a base.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin floated the idea during the Geneva summit with Biden, and White House National Security Council officials requested more information on the offer, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, broached the subject in a recent meeting with Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

“President Putin offered to provide assistance,” Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday. “I can assure you that we are not seeking Russia's permission to do anything. ... [Milley] asked for clarification on what that offer was.”

A senior U.S. diplomat in the region demurred Tuesday when asked about the report.

"We do not have specific plans in this field so far," said U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser, per Russian state media.

The Taliban’s rapid overthrow of the U.S.-backed central government, and the emergence of a terrorist with an FBI bounty as the new head of Taliban security forces in Afghanistan, has stoked international misgivings that the war-torn country could again provide a refuge for terrorist organizations.

“Outcomes in a war like this, an outcome that is a strategic failure — the enemy is in charge in Kabul, there's no way else to describe that — that is a cumulative effect of 20 years,” Milley acknowledged Tuesday to lawmakers.

Biden’s team has touted the prospect of “over the horizon” counterterrorism operations to target nascent terrorist operations before they can strike the United States or another foreign target. However, Putin put public pressure on Afghanistan’s neighbors not to allow the U.S. military to operate in the region.

“We cautioned them against such steps, and we also have had a frank talk on the subject with our Central Asian allies, neighbors, and friends and also other countries in the region that would be directly affected,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after the Biden-Putin summit in July.

Rep. Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat who held a senior State Department position during Barack Obama’s presidency, likewise cautioned against allowing the Russians to turn that recalcitrance into an advantage.

“I don't think Russia does anything anywhere except with the objective of undermining U.S. interests,” he told the Washington Examiner. “I wouldn't want any aspect of our security in that region to be dependent on Russia hosting us.”

Comments / 16

Robert Jones
9d ago

I would trust the Russians before I would trust biden. even the people that hated trump would trust the Russians more.

Reply(4)
8
Related
NebraskaTV

Kerry says Biden was unaware of submarine 'situation' that upset France

WASHINGTON (TND) — U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said in a French television interview that President Joe Biden “had not been aware” of the French's anger over its exclusion from a security partnership, known as AUKUS, between the U.S., U.K. and Australia. The AUKUS deal, discussed and...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gregory Meeks
NPR

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy

Russia expert Fiona Hill warns that American democracy is under attack — from within. In November 2019, Hill became one of the key witnesses at then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing, where she condemned the false narrative that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election, and described the Trump administration's parallel policy channel in Ukraine to get dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden is the wrong leader for America

Across the political and demographic spectrum, Americans wonder not if the "American Moment" has passed but whether the United States will survive President Joe Biden’s dismantling of the country. The divisions in the country are said to be too deep and too profound to put the nation together again. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Russian#Pentagon#House Foreign Affairs#The Washington Examiner#Wall Street Journal#Defense#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Taliban#Fbi#Un
CBS News

NATO expels eight Russians it says were spies

NATO said Wednesday it would expel eight Russian diplomats that it alleges were operating as "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," in a sign strained relations between Moscow and Western powers continue to worsen. The alliance will also reduce from 20 to 10 the size of Moscow's diplomatic representation in NATO's Brussels...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Biden, in weakness, emboldens China to aggress Taiwan

China, in recent days, has flown dozens of aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, smack into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in what some commenters are characterizing as the largest show of military aggression by Beijing toward the sovereign state in years. This isn’t a surprise. Every time a Democrat takes over...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden’s Afghanistan decisions caused aircraft to depart with empty seats while abandoning over 100,000 Afghan

Airplanes repeatedly left Kabul with empty seats during the evacuation, yet more than 100 Americans and likely well over 100,000 Afghan allies were ultimately stranded in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, American officials stopped many prescreened Afghans with credible documents, including some U.S. residents, from boarding aircraft, while others that hadn’t been vetted...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
150K+
Followers
52K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy