11 coffee shops around Pittsburgh to help you caffeinate on National Coffee Day

PITTSBURGH — A good cup of coffee can make or break the start of your day.

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and we want to make sure you’re prepared by visiting some of the best locations in the Pittsburgh-region.

Here’s a list of local places to try:

Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange - Pittsburgh

If you’ve walked through the Strip District, chances are you’ve popped in here if only to get a whiff of all the different flavors.

Not to mention this cool atmosphere! You can buy coffee by the cup or the pound.

Beaver Falls Coffee & Tea Company - Beaver Falls

This small business in Beaver County is anything but, making everything in-house.

We’re drooling over some of these drinks!

Chicco Baccello - Washington

There’s more than just coffee at this coffee house, bakery and deli in the heart of “Little” Washington.

It’s open daily except Sundays.

Coffee Tree Roasters - Fox Chapel, Mt. Lebanon, Pittsburgh, Pleasant Hills

This local roastery has grown to include five retail locations, as well as a roastery in West Mifflin.

It offers single farm-sourced coffees from around the world.

Commonplace Coffee - Pittsburgh, Indiana

With nine locations between the Pittsburgh and Indiana areas, there’s several places you can try Commonplace Coffee.

This local chain got its start in 2003, focusing on good coffee, as well as a welcoming atmosphere.

Convive Coffee - Pittsburgh, Mars, McCandless

A true mom-and-pop venture, started by a young couple looking to bring tasty coffee to the North Hills.

It has since expanded to include two other area locations.

Curly Tail Coffee - Kittanning

You can order fresh roasted coffee at this Armstrong County location.

It’s also coffee with a cause, as the owner donates some proceeds to animal rescues.

Cummings Candy & Coffee - Butler

This family-run Butler shop, with four locations, offers a full service coffee and tea bar.

Founded in 1905, you can get a variety of treats to go with that cup o’ joe.

Delanie’s - Pittsburgh

On the South Side, you’ll find the self-proclaimed Pittsburgh’s best coffee shop.

KLVN Coffee - Pittsburgh

This specialty coffee roaster in Bakery Square has seasonal offerings, as well as beans from places like Mexico and Ethiopia.

Stanton Daily Grind - New Stanton

A modern coffee shop with historic flavor, you’ll find this coffee shop in Westmoreland County’s Garden Center Market.

A wide range of hot and cold coffees are available.

