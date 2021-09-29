Goolsby named chief operating officer at GRMC
Gadsden Regional Medical Center has named Cliff Goolsby as its chief operating officer. Goolsby was named assistant chief executive officer of the medical center in 2018. Since then, he has been responsible for many operational activities including evaluating and acquiring new technology platforms to aid in communications, information technology, productivity management, major patient care initiatives, the development of key service lines and management responsibility for Gadsden Regional ancillary support services.www.gadsdentimes.com
Comments / 1