Best TVs to give for the holidays 2021

If you have a TV on your holiday shopping list, then rejoice -- some of the best prices of the year are on their way. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself). Thankfully, we're here to help: We've rounded up the best TVs of 2021 so you can find the perfect one to give or get this holiday season. We look at contrast ratio, local dimming, brightness, color, uniformity, gaming input lag and refresh rate, as well as the number of HDMI ports, streaming service support and more, all to help give you the information you need to make the best choice for you and your family.