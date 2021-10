Marvel gave Vision Ultron an emoji on Twitter ahead of What If…? this week. It's been a wild run for the Disney+ show and last week's entry produced the best look yet at the Infinity Stone holder. Thor got to be an only child and have a pretty wild party. But, near the end, fans got a glimpse at what could be the true villain of this first season of What If…? Vision has been in another episode, specifically the zombies one, but he's probably never been scarier than this particular moment. A lot of Marvel fans have been wondering when they would encounter Ultron again because the villain is a recurring threat for the Avengers in the comics. In a world of infinite possibilities, it's no wonder that a longstanding bad guy would pop up again. (Bonus points if they manage to get James Spader back to voice the villain in ant capacity.) Check out the emoji right here too.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO