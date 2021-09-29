Fire Weather Watch issued for North Bay Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Bay Mountains Gusty Offshore Winds and Dry Conditions for Interior North Bay Mountains through Midweek .A shift towards a drier air mass and offshore flow will lead to locally critical fire weather conditions across the interior North Bay Mountains today through Thursday. Locally gusty north to northeast winds will persist through Wednesday night and will coincide with poor overnight humidity recoveries, leading to critical fire weather conditions, particularly into the sunrise hours Thursday. Winds are expected to diminish through the day Thursday, but widespread critically dry humidities will prevail throughout the day. The areas of greatest concern are locations in Napa County at or above 1000 feet. These areas will see the strongest winds, lowest humidity, have the driest fuels, and received little to no wetting rainfall earlier this week. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR OFFSHORE FLOW AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR THE INTERIOR NORTH BAY MOUNTAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 507 North Bay Mountains. * TIMING...11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM Thursday. The time of greatest concern is late tonight into sunrise Thursday morning. * WINDS...Sustained north to northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will ease during the day and be strongest overnight. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10-15% during the day Wednesday, overnight recoveries to 25-35% Wednesday night, then dropping as low as 8-13% during the day Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds in areas that did not receive wetting rains over the weekend.