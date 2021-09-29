The Legend of Tianding, a game about “the Robin Hood of Taiwan,” gets Switch release date

At the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, Marvelous and XSEED shared a new trailer for simulation RPG Rune Factory 5, revealing a release date of March 22, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. This game has been a long time coming, seeing how it was announced back in February 2019. You will be engaging in many of the usual types of tasks that fans of the series enjoy. For instance, you can ride a monster and go explore various locations like forests, ruins, and the inside of a volcano. You will have seven weapon types to choose from and bring upward of three companions into battle with you. There is also the typical cooking, crafting, and fishing contests. And for a different sort of hunting, you can pursue one of the 12 marriage candidates by completing their special storylines.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO