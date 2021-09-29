The Legend of Tianding, a game about “the Robin Hood of Taiwan,” gets Switch release date
The Legend of Tianding, an upcoming sidescroller based on the real-life “Robin Hood of Taiwan,” Liao Tianding, has received a November 1 release date on Switch and PC. You can check out a brand new trailer for the game below, which showcases the story and the gameplay. So far, the game looks like a pretty darn good and compelling time. Take a look at the impressively stylish game and see for yourself.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
