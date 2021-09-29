Algerian Christian Sentences Upheld and 3 Churches Sealed

On June 6, court orders were given to close Oran City church along with two others in Oran province. On July 7 the three churches were sealed. In total, 17 churches have been sealed and four more have received threats but not officially closed. ICC’s briefing on religious freedom in Algeria expands on the plight of the country’s Protestant churches, “As the country has emerged from COVID, there has been an increase of activity relating to criminal charges pressed against individual Christians, namely protestants. Now more than ever is the time for the international community to pressure Algeria to reverse course and protect the rights of its Christian minority.”