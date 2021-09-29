CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algerian Christian Sentences Upheld and 3 Churches Sealed

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 6, court orders were given to close Oran City church along with two others in Oran province. On July 7 the three churches were sealed. In total, 17 churches have been sealed and four more have received threats but not officially closed. ICC’s briefing on religious freedom in Algeria expands on the plight of the country’s Protestant churches, “As the country has emerged from COVID, there has been an increase of activity relating to criminal charges pressed against individual Christians, namely protestants. Now more than ever is the time for the international community to pressure Algeria to reverse course and protect the rights of its Christian minority.”

Wm S
8d ago

The three major religions have been murdering each other for centuries. Of the three major religions only one believes that Jesus was the son of god. There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists. There is no scientific evidence that anyone on earth has been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator. Religion was created by humans to control people and make money. There is no scientific evidence that an alleged creator supports any religion, past or present. The biggest lie is when someone tells you that God speaks to them or they speak for or represent an alleged creator.

Cain Delon
8d ago

Christianity is the biggest persecutor on the planet. It's killed hundreds of millions of innocents over 1700 years. It's still the most hateful group of people in America.

