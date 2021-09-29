Boy Wonder Returns to Gotham…Err Twin Cities

The Minnesota Vikings lost at home to Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and the VT Breakdown podcasters are here to dissect the festering carcass. The Vikings may not be done yet at the near-quarter pole of the 2021 season, but it sure smells like (you know, that festering carcass thing), but Joe Oberle and Mark Craig from the Star Tribune are on hand to tell us just where they are and where they need to go.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO