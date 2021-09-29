Boy Wonder Returns to Gotham…Err Twin Cities
On Sunday, the Vikings will welcome the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski coached on the Vikings staff for 14 years in varying roles before accepting the big job from the Browns – a well-deserved offer, indeed. Stefanski and the Browns have experienced some early-season success and enter the contest on Sunday with a 2-1 record. With a narrow season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, they followed it up with wins against the Texans and Bears. Those teams are not good right now, but Cleveland took care of business.vikingsterritory.com
