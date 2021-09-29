Amazon Glow provides a new way to communicate remotely with friends and family

Keep kids entertained and focused during video chats with the Amazon Glow smart display projector. It projects puzzles, games, images, and more onto a 19-inch white mat to stop kids from wandering off. Everything that’s displayed on the mat mirrors on the tablet to show the other person. Therefore, grandparents and grandchildren can interact with games remotely while enjoying conversations. Moreover, the Amazon Glow comes with an array of parental controls to keep little ones safe online. You’ll also need to set it up on a tablet for family members to communicate with your kid online. Overall, this smart display is an intelligent way to keep your family connected when you live in different households. Kids will love that they can play games without missing out on precious time with grandpa.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO