Amazon Glow provides a new way to communicate remotely with friends and family

By Julian Horsey
 9 days ago
Amazon has created yet another way to remotely communicate with friends and family members unveiling the new Amazon Glow specifically designed to “bring families together for fun and learning” says Amazon. Equipped with an 8 inch display and smart projector capable of creating a 19 inch touch sensitive space on your desk or table, the Glow is priced at $250 at launch after which it will rise to $300. . Glow supports Android and iOS tablets, with support for Amazon’s Fire OS coming soon and has its own companion application.

