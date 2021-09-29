Oklahoma education agency to use TSET funds for health instruction in schools

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– Nevada becomes the first state in the nation to directly invest in educator projects on DonorsChoose using federal relief money. The Nevada Department announced the allocation of $8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to help public school educators get classroom resources for the school year through DonorsChoose, which is a nonprofit crowdfunding website. This collaboration provides Nevada teachers with up to $800 in funding for their projects and empowering them to support their students’ success by getting the classroom resources they need.

NEVADA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO