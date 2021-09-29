Oklahoma education agency to use TSET funds for health instruction in schools
The Oklahoma State Department of Education has received a $1.6 million three-year grant to ensure expanded health instruction for pre-K through 12th grade. In a news release, the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust awarded the grant to help OSDE meet the requirements of the state’s Health Education Act. Oklahoma was one of three states without health education standards until the act passed during the last legislative session.www.examiner-enterprise.com
