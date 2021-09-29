CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine marks 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre

By AP Wire
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine on Wednesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre, one of the most infamous mass slaughters of World War II.

Babi Yar, a ravine in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation. The killing was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy laid flowers at the monument the the victims of the massacre on Wednesday.

“Babi Yar. Two short words that sounds like two short gun shots, but carry long and horrid memories for several generations. Because they know and remember that not two gun shots sounded in Babi Yar, but hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands times more,” Zelenskyy said.

All Ukrainian schools on Wednesday held a lesson dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the tragedy.

“The Nazis in Babi Yar, according to various estimates, executed between 100,000 and 200,000 people. Aside from Jews, those were Ukrainians and Roma, prisoners of war and patients of a psychiatric hospital. … Someone will hear these two scary words and these scary numbers for the first time,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has started the construction of a Babi Yar memorial complex and a museum at the site of the mass executions and plans to unveil it in 2025-2026.

UPI News

On This Day: Babi Yan massacre begins in Kiev

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1789, the U.S. War Department organized the country's first standing army -- 700 soldiers who would serve for three years. In 1923, Britain began to govern Palestine under a League of Nations mandate. In 1936, in the U.S. presidential race...
WORLD
AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
MILITARY
The Independent

Antisemitic graffiti denying Holocaust found at Auschwitz

Antisemitic graffiti and slogans denying the Holocaust have been found at Auschwitz.Signs of vandalism were discovered in nine barracks at the former Nazi death camp on Tuesday, the organisation which runs the site said.The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, which is the largest of the 40 camps that made up the complex and was where some 90 per cent of the victims of the Second World War concentration camp died – numbering approximately a million people, most of them Jews.Staff at the memorial and museum said in a statement that the offence “is above all, an outrageous...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Memorial for Babi Yar victims inaugurated in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of Ukraine, Israel and Germany on Wednesday inaugurated a memorial center for the victims of the Babi Yar massacre in Ukraine eight decades after one of the most infamous Nazi mass slaughters of the Holocaust. Nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine's Holocaust center names Nazi Babi Yar killers

Ukraine's Holocaust memorial center on Wednesday revealed the names of 159 Nazi SS troops who took part in the killing of Jews during the Babi Yar massacre in Ukraine eight decades after one of the most infamous Nazi mass slaughters of World War II. Nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in Babi Yar, a ravine in the Ukrainian capital, when Kyiv was under Nazi occupation in 1941. SS troops carried out the massacre with local collaborators.Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, Isaac Herzog of Israel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany are set to attend a ceremony in Kyiv...
EUROPE
The Independent

Germany expands pensions to more Holocaust survivors

The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend compensation to Jewish survivors who endured the World War II siege of Leningrad and two other groups who had not received any monthly pensions from Germany.The payments will be going to approximately 6,500 survivors around the world, primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.The new funds are targeted toward about 4,500 Jews who...
EUROPE
New York Post

Holocaust survivors on ‘sham’ Nazi trials: ‘Why would it take so long?’

For Holocaust survivors who escaped with their lives and little else, watching the trials of accused Nazis more than 75 years after the unspeakable horrors and loss doesn’t offer much solace. Last week, Irmgard Furchner, a 96-year-old former secretary at the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland from 1943 to 1945...
EUROPE
AFP

Press freedom, Belarus opposition or Greta for Nobel Peace Prize?

Media watchdogs, Belarus opposition leaders and climate campaigners such as Greta Thunberg are among those seen as contenders when the Nobel Peace Prize is announced on Friday. However, Sveen said he would put more money on Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish climate campaigner.
ADVOCACY
