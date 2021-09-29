Boone County Commission holds public hearing on courthouse murals

The Boone County Commission hears from attorneys and members of the public about the murals on display at the Boone County Courthouse. A group of judges and attorneys, led by attorney Rusty Antel, have asked the Commission to take down the murals, painted 25 years ago by Sid Larson. They display acts of violence, including lynching and whipping, against people of color. The County Commission held a meeting to hear public opinion on the potential removal of the murals last night.