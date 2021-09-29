Here's Why You Should Retain Medtronic (MDT) Stock for Now
MDT - Free Report) is well poised for growth in the coming quarters owing to strong market share gain across three of its largest businesses. The company exited first-quarter fiscal 2022 with better-than-expected results. Strong recovery in the business raises optimism for the stock. However, the emergence of the new Delta variant has hampered business. Stiff completion and adverse currency fluctuations are other headwinds.www.zacks.com
Comments / 0