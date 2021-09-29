CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's Why You Should Retain Medtronic (MDT) Stock for Now

Zacks.com
 9 days ago

MDT - Free Report) is well poised for growth in the coming quarters owing to strong market share gain across three of its largest businesses. The company exited first-quarter fiscal 2022 with better-than-expected results. Strong recovery in the business raises optimism for the stock. However, the emergence of the new Delta variant has hampered business. Stiff completion and adverse currency fluctuations are other headwinds.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Ternium S.A. (TX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TX - Free Report) closed at $42.42, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.32% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
STOCKS
Street.Com

3 Stocks You Should Consider Buying Now

Equities had a nice rally on Thursday thanks to a debt limit extension that both parties in Congress were able to implementWhile it is only a temporary reprieve and we still have two massive and contentious spending bills on the horizon, stocks greeted this news with a nice riseI continue to be cautious here as I think it is going to be a tumultuo...
STOCKS
investing.com

Why You Should Add Univar (UNVR) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Solutions Inc. UNVR have gained around 29% year to date. The company is benefiting from strong demand, expense management actions, market expansion and synergies of the Nexeo Solutions acquisition. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PLUG - Free Report) closed at $24.60, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 9.07% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic Plc#Mdt#Mdt Free Report#The Zacks Rank 3#The S P 500#Zacks Investment Research#Fiscal 2022 Eps
Zacks.com

Penske Automotive (PAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PAG - Free Report) closed at $101.31, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 18.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Unity Software Inc. (U) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

U - Free Report) closed at $130.38, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.03% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.83% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

WFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.87, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 8.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 6th

EQX - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 30 days. Limoneira Company (. LMNR - Free Report) operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company. The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Stock Is a Steal Right Now Under $20

SoFi is a fintech that offers a range of financial services for consumers and digital finance companies. The company is in the process of obtaining a bank charter. SoFi has doubled its number of users/members in the past year. Stocks that trade under $20 are often risky because they are...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Watsco (WSO) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why It is Wise to Hold SBA Communications (SBAC) Stock Now

SBAC - Free Report) is well poised to witness healthy demand for its tower assets, as wireless service providers continue to expand their network amid the increased adoption of data-driven mobile devices and applications. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet limits its ability to withstand any unexpected negative externalities in the upcoming period.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why Should You Stay Away From Teladoc Health (TDOC) Now?

TDOC - Free Report) have been on a downslide this year so far after having a great run last year. The telehealth company, which provides medial consultation to patients saw tremendous demand for its products and services in 2020 as COVID-19 compelled people to carry out their lives from within the four walls of their home.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Why You Should Invest in Quality Stocks & ETFs Now

Stocks had a roller coaster ride in September. Last Monday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq suffered their worst one-day declines since May on concerns surrounding the Chinese property developer Evergrande. They rebounded strongly later in the week particularly after the Fed signaled it may start to taper its bond purchases in November.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UNP - Free Report) closed at $211.88, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Heading into today, shares of the railroad had lost 1.31% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Roblox (RBLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

RBLX - Free Report) closed at $74.80, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 11.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.68%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, American Tower & Intuitive Surgical

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (. PFE. ), American Tower Corporation (. AMT. ), and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (. ISRG. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from...
MARKETS
Money Morning

Why Everyone Should Sell Tesla Stock Now

I hope you've made a mint along the way - if you've been following along, you certainly have - but it's time to unload your Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares. That's right. Sell Tesla stock. Today. It's done. What can I say? Tesla's had a great run, and don't get...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nike Stock Lags. Here's When (and Why) to Buy the Dip.

After back-to-back rallies, the S&P 500 got off to a rough start on Friday -- but not as rough as Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report, which opened lower by 5.35%. The stock has since slid further, down almost 7% on the day after the athletic-apparel giant reported earnings. That’s even as the S&P 500 rallied back to flat on the day.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Consider Carter's (CRI) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy