DEMI LOVATO DISCUSSES UFO SIGHTING: Demi Lovato told E! News’ Daily Pop all about their encounter with a UFO. The singer said, “We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me. It was a beautiful and incredible experience.” The singer explores more about UFOs on their new series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, which is set to premier September 30th on Peacock.

