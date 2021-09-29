Daniel Craig Channels James Bond And Becomes Honorary Royal Navy Commander

The name’s Craig. Honorary Royal Navy Commander Daniel Craig. No Time To Die, the latest entry in the Bond films and last to star Craig, received assistance from both the Royal Navy and Ministry of Defense. But its star was further honored by being included in their ranks.

This acts both as a strong bond between these two important bodies and the Bond film, and a parallel between Craig and the character he has portrayed since 2006; James Bond himself is, after all, also a commander in the Royal Navy.

The Royal Navy inducts Daniel Craig as an honorary commander

SKYFALL, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2012. ph: Francois Duhamel/©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

During a press release last Thursday, the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy announced that Craig was officially named an honorary Royal Navy commander. Honorary members are appointed as such with the responsibility of bridging the relationship between the navy and local communities.

“I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy,” announced First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. “Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the Service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world. Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last fifteen years — a Naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe.”

Craig follows in 007’s footsteps and then some

Daniel Craig has become an honorary commander with the Royal Navy / US National Archives & DVIDS – GetArchive

“I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service,” Craig said in response to the appointment. Radakin noted how Craig is especially fit for the job, adding, “That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself. I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years.”

No Time to Die premiers October 8, and full details of the film remain a mystery until then. But a keen eye can spot the warship HMS Dragon, a part of the Royal Navy fleet, in the trailer. In addition to starring in his final Bond film and assisting the Navy as a representative, Craig also recently finished filming for Knives Out 2 earlier in September.