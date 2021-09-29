Morphean Announces Expansion as EU Interest in Cloud Security Grows

New European tech hub will expand product and engineering teams, global customer reach. Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that it will be launching a tech hub for its product and engineering teams in Barcelona. This comes on the heels of its New York City office opening in late 2019 and building a stronger presence in London earlier this year as the company expands globally, now with over 300 employees from 35 different nationalities. Well on its way to reaching its goal of 500 employees by Q2 next year, Veriff will tap into the impressive talent pool in Barcelona and will be an active part of the burgeoning tech ecosystem in the city.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO