CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Morphean Announces Expansion as EU Interest in Cloud Security Grows

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted Security Provider Opens Additional Premises and Welcomes New Appointments as a Buoyant Security-as-a-Service Market Increases Demand for VSaaS and ACaaS. Swiss high-tech company, Morphean, a leader in Security-as-a-Service and cloud analytics, has announced a programme of growth to meet demand for hosted security services across Europe. The opening of offices in the UK as well as Denmark and the Netherlands, places Morphean in a strong position to serve its growing customer base. With a number of appointments taking up key positions, Morphean is on target to deliver its product road map and meet channel growth.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Alteryx Announces Acquisition of Hyper Anna, a Leading Cloud Platform for AI-driven Business Insights

Automated Analytics Meets Automated Insights to Drive Upskilling Initiatives and Better Business Outcomes, Unlocking Value Across the Enterprise. Alteryx, Inc the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a Sydney, Australia-based company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

EY-Parthenon Acquires CMA Strategy Consulting, Strengthening its Abilities in the Fast-Growing and Converging Digital Infrastructure Market

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that CMA Strategy Consulting (CMA) has joined the EY-Parthenon organization, elevating its strategy and transaction-focused offerings and solutions across the digital infrastructure space and the technology, media and telecom (TMT) industry more broadly. Digital infrastructure is a revolutionary market powering digital transformation across...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Veriff Continues Global Expansion with New Barcelona Tech Hub

New European tech hub will expand product and engineering teams, global customer reach. Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that it will be launching a tech hub for its product and engineering teams in Barcelona. This comes on the heels of its New York City office opening in late 2019 and building a stronger presence in London earlier this year as the company expands globally, now with over 300 employees from 35 different nationalities. Well on its way to reaching its goal of 500 employees by Q2 next year, Veriff will tap into the impressive talent pool in Barcelona and will be an active part of the burgeoning tech ecosystem in the city.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#European Union#In The Cloud#Cloud Analytics#Marketing Analytics#Eu Interest#Swiss#Key Account#Nordics#Martech#Amber Engine Martyn Ryder#Vp Sales And
martechseries.com

Teads Announces Strategic Data Partnership With Acxiom

Teads, the global media platform, announced the launch of a new global partnership with Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences. The new partnership will provide comprehensive, addressable solutions while putting privacy first. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Phil Gray,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

nThrive Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Seasoned SaaS Marketing Leader

Cheryl Alden to serve as Chief Marketing Officer for nThrive. nThrive announces the appointment of Cheryl Alden as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 25 years in enterprise software marketing, she has spent the last two decades leading global marketing teams with a focus on developing high-impact marketing and brand strategies to drive growth, improve the customer experience and optimize enterprise value.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fujitsu Guides Customers on Path to Decarbonization with Free Assessments to Visualize CO2 Emissions Reductions from Cloud Migration

Fujitsu has announced that from October 7 it will begin to provide free assessments to its customers considering the use of its FUJITSU Hybrid IT Service FJcloud, etc. in their digital transformation projects, demonstrating changes to CO2 emissions resulting from the migration of IT systems to the cloud. Fujitsu will...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Clubhouse Media Group in Partnership with The Reiman Agency Contract Brand Partnerships Above $1 Million Gross in September and early October

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.(“Clubhouse Media”), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency in partnership with The Reiman Agency announced that they have contracted over $1 Million in gross promotional brand partnership deals during the months of September and early October. Through these promotional brand partnerships, Clubhouse Media Group and The Reiman Agency work with global brands to engage audiences through unique marketing campaigns that feature digital influencers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
martechseries.com

Pivotal Analytics Announces $10.2 Million Series A Funding Round

Strategic healthcare analytics platform Pivotal plans to invest in key talent and enhancement of product offerings. Pivotal Analytics, the creator of strategic healthcare analytics solution Pivotal, announced it completed a $10.2 million Series A funding round. This investment was led by one of the largest owner-operators of medical office buildings in the United States, with participation from three existing investors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Xaxis’ Trent Durfee Joins Global Attention Measurement Platform Amplified Intelligence as Head Of Product

Leading attention measurement platform Amplified Intelligence has announced Xaxis’ Trent Durfee has joined the company as its new head of product. Led by world-renowned academic Professor Karen Nelson-Field, Amplified Intelligence is on a mission to change the way media is traded, replacing non-universal metrics such as shares, likes and traditional opportunity-to-see (OTS) with tools that measure how effectively ad placements across different media drive real active human attention.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Doug Hillary Joins Course5 Intelligence as Strategic Advisor

Doug will provide strategic direction on product development, customer acquisition, and growth, with a focus on the technology sector. Course5 Intelligence, a leading global analytics and AI company, has announced the addition of senior technology leader and advisor, Doug Hillary, to the company’s Strategic Advisory Board. In this role, Doug will support the executive leadership team in strategy development, go-to-market offerings, customer acquisition, and growth, with a focus on the technology sector.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Diné Source Introduces New Brand Identity

Diné Source, a Diné Development Corporation (DDC) company, introduces its new brand identity. Diné Source’s rebrand aligns with DDC’s strategic growth in continual commitment to its clients, partners, and the Navajo Nation. Marketing Technology News: InMarket Launches it’s Next Generation Lift Conversion Index® (LCI) Attribution Tool to…. Powered by its...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cloudera Completes Agreement to Become a Private Company

Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, announced the successful completion of its previously announced agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and KKR in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $5.3 billion. Cloudera common stock has ceased trading and is no longer listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Kensium Adds Unilog eCommerce Practice

A Top-10 Acumatica VAR expands eCommerce offerings to better serve B2B customers. Unilog, the leading publisher of B2B eCommerce solutions designed to meet the unique needs of wholesale distribution and manufacturers, announced today that Kensium, a leading Acumatica VAR, has officially joined Unilog’s Reseller Program as a Gold tier partner.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sitecore Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Sitecore OrderCloud Receives Differentiated Scores in Architecture, Roadmap, and Pricing & Fee Schedule Criteria. Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report by Forrester, a leading global market research company. The Forrester...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Firstsource Partners With UiPath to Strengthen Its Impact Sourcing Initiative

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global business process solutions provider and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced that it has extended its partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to advance its impact sourcing mission. This strategic partnership, which aims to provide career opportunities to the economically disadvantaged by training them in the latest digital technologies and developing an automation mindset, was also highlighted by Firstsource’s Chief Digital Officer Sundara Sukavanam at UiPath marquee customer and partner event, Forward IV, the world’s most immersive gathering of automation experts.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SAP Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for the 15th Time in a Row

SAP SE today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions report.*. Gartner evaluated 15 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” This is the 15th consecutive year that SAP has been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Affinity Solutions and Flybits Partner to Provide Mobile Contextualized Card-linked Offers

Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer intelligence company, and Flybits, the most advanced contextual engagement platform for the financial industry, have launched My Offers, an innovative solution designed to enable financial institutions to deliver high-value, card-linked offers with contextual, personalized mobile app experiences. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Phil...
INTERNET
Light Reading

Cloud RAN still a hard sell despite Vodafone and Orange interest

Check out today's orthodox mobile networks and you'll find the clever radio stuff – processing of signals and baseband wizardry included – happens at the cell site. Then travel to Japan and see what Rakuten is building. When finished, around 4,000 small data centers will handle functions for a network comprising about 45,000 4G basestations and 35,000 5G ones. Stripped of all but the essentials, the radio sites are skeletal.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy