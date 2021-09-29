Morphean Announces Expansion as EU Interest in Cloud Security Grows
Hosted Security Provider Opens Additional Premises and Welcomes New Appointments as a Buoyant Security-as-a-Service Market Increases Demand for VSaaS and ACaaS. Swiss high-tech company, Morphean, a leader in Security-as-a-Service and cloud analytics, has announced a programme of growth to meet demand for hosted security services across Europe. The opening of offices in the UK as well as Denmark and the Netherlands, places Morphean in a strong position to serve its growing customer base. With a number of appointments taking up key positions, Morphean is on target to deliver its product road map and meet channel growth.martechseries.com
