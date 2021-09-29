CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

6 arrested at Greek school protest backed by far-right group

Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have arrested six people and detained at least 59 others following clashes involving young people backed by an extreme right-wing political group. The youths entered a vocational high school and hurled gasoline bombs, flares and rocks at a rival gathering organized by...

www.middletownpress.com

#Education Reforms#Protest Riot#Greek#Thessaloniki#Ap
