BFree Brings Intermittent Computing To Python

By Tom Nardi
hackaday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerally speaking, we like our computing devices to remain on and active the whole time we’re using them. But there are situations, such as off-grid devices that run on small solar cells, where constant power is by no means a guarantee. That’s where the concept of intermittent computing comes into play, and now thanks to the BFree project, you can develop Python software that persists even when the hardware goes black.

#Northwestern University#Handheld#Adafruit Metro M0 Express#Circuitpython#Bfree#Fram#Msp430#The Bfree Board#The Metro M0 Express
