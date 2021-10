ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police have made arrests in connection to a late-August armed robbery at the Elmira Road Speedway. 41-year-old Ronald Snyder and 35-year-old Joseph Esposito have both been arrested in connection to the August 29th incident in which a taxi-driver was approached by two suspects, one of whom displayed a weapon. The two men demanded the driver’s keys, then allegedly drove the vehicle into Schuyler County where they abandoned it. No one was injured in the incident.

ITHACA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO