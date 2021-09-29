CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 arrested at Greek school protest backed by far-right group

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have arrested six people and detained at least 59 others following clashes involving young people backed by an extreme right-wing political group. The youths entered a vocational high school and hurled gasoline bombs, flares and rocks at a rival gathering organized by...

AFP

Clashes as Chile police evict migrant squatters

Chilean police clashed with undocumented migrants in the Pacific port city of Iquique Friday as authorities evicted hundreds who have been squatting in a public square for months. The evacuation took place on the eve of a march planned in the city against undocumented migrants.
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

Moroccan police thwart migrants targeting Spanish enclave

MADRID (AP) — Moroccan police have thwarted an attempt by several hundred migrants to force their way into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the northern African coast. The large group of men gathered on the Moroccan side of the border after nightfall Wednesday and threw stones at police who moved to intercept them. Moroccan police chased them through the streets and foiled their efforts to scale a high fence that separates Morocco from European soil. Ceuta and nearby Spanish autonomous city Melilla are seen as springboards into Europe for many Africans fleeing poverty or violence.
IMMIGRATION
KSAT 12

Far-right protesters in Romania reject virus restrictions

BUCHAREST – More than 5,000 far-right protesters marched Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming new restrictions that authorities hope will combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections. Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month...
PROTESTS
Wicked Local

Indivisible Acton and Sudbury Protest Group to host peaceful reproductive rights march

Indivisible Acton and Sudbury Protest Group invite residents to join a peaceful march and demonstration to defend reproductive rights from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 2. This “Mobilize and Defend” demonstration is part of the national call to action by Women’s March, a national organization calling on communities all over the country to defend reproductive rights. For more information on Women’s March, visit https://womensmarch.com.
SUDBURY, MA
NPR

After Arrests And Setbacks, Far-Right Proud Boys Press New Ambitions

Exactly one year ago today, many Americans first heard of the far-right group called the Proud Boys. The moment came during the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The group has adapted since then to spread its extremist brand of politics. NPR's Odette Yousef takes a look at the group's rise.
U.S. POLITICS
nny360.com

North country groups rally for reproductive rights, protest Texas abortion ban

CANTON — On Saturday, demonstrations took place across the nation to protest Texas’ recent abortion ban and defend reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood of the North Country sponsored similar protests in Canton, Watertown and Plattsburgh. Dozens of people showed up for the Canton rally, which started at the Planned Parenthood building,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Antisemitic graffiti denying Holocaust found at Auschwitz

Antisemitic graffiti and slogans denying the Holocaust have been found at Auschwitz.Signs of vandalism were discovered in nine barracks at the former Nazi death camp on Tuesday, the organisation which runs the site said.The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, which is the largest of the 40 camps that made up the complex and was where some 90 per cent of the victims of the Second World War concentration camp died – numbering approximately a million people, most of them Jews.Staff at the memorial and museum said in a statement that the offence “is above all, an outrageous...
SOCIETY
AFP

Turkey extends detention of top philanthropist

An Istanbul court Friday extended the detention of a civil society leader whose jailing without a conviction for nearly four years could see Turkey sanctioned by Europe's top human rights body. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala faces a string of charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests and a failed military putsch in 2016. Rights groups and some Western governments view his detention as a symbol of President Recept Tayyip Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. Kavala was acquitted in February 2020 in connection with the 2013 rallies -- widely seen as the first serious challenge to Erdogan's nearly two-decade rule -- but then immediately rearrested on charges linked to the coup plot.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel

A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant.Singer Gil Ofarim, who lives in Germany, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check into the hotel.The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, responded on Twitter, saying “the antisemitic hostility against...
EUROPE
theintelligencer.com

Croatia removes from duty police filmed beating migrants

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities on Friday acknowledged for the first time that police were involved in violent pushbacks of migrants after a video showed uniformed men with batons beating people trying to enter the European Union country from Bosnia. The head of police, Nikola Milina, said three members...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theintelligencer.com

Austria: coalition partner calls for Kurz to be replaced

BERLIN (AP) — The junior partner in Austria's governing coalition called on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's party Friday to replace him with an “irreproachable person” after prosecutors said Kurz is a target of a corruption investigation. Prosecutors' announcement earlier this week that Kurz and nine others are under investigation on suspicion...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Croatia probes reports of police violence against migrants

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Croatia launched an investigation Thursday into new allegations that members of its police carry out systematic violent pushbacks of migrants and asylum-seekers attempting to illegally enter the country from neighboring Bosnia. The announcement came a day after video footage was published of uniformed men in balaclavas...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Germany probes far-right incidents in military guard unit

A company of the German military's honor guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right incidents, the German Defense Ministry said Friday.The company has been suspended from official events “until further notice" while the allegations are being investigated, ministry spokesman Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin He stressed that the ministry is pursuing a “no-tolerance” policy. The guard battalion, which has nearly 1,000 members, provides military honors during state visits and other formal events. Collatz said the internal investigation covers “several dozen” soldiers and the alleged incidents came to light as a result of reports by fellow battalion members.The ministry spokesman didn't give details of the alleged incidents. His comments came after news magazine Der Spiegel reported that a witness had said a far-right group of at least six soldiers had formed within the company. German officials have said they are determined to root out right-wing extremism in the military. Last year, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of the KSK special forces unit, saying an extreme-right culture had been allowed to develop behind a “wall of secrecy.”
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Prison riot reveals 'systemic' abuse in Russian jails

As the flames were dying down in the wake of a deadly riot at a high-security penal colony in Siberia in April 2020, a more brutal wave of violence was brewing. And late last month, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said it was investigating "systemic torture" between April and December 2020 at Penal Colony No. 15, Detention Centre No. 1 and another facility in the Irkutsk region.
PROTESTS
AFP

Ex-Nazi guard, 100, refuses to discuss atrocities at trial

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening on Thursday. However, Schuetz "will not speak, but will only provide information about his personal situation" at the trial, his lawyer Stefan Waterkamp told the court.
EUROPE
The Independent

Philippine dictator son's presidential run triggers protests

The son and namesake of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising, registered his candidacy Wednesday for next year’s presidential elections, sparking a protest by activists who angrily recalled the widespread human rights atrocities that marked the martial law era under his late father.Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. filed his papers with the elections commission, then waved at dozens of supporters chanting his name. The 64-year-old announced his candidacy Tuesday, vowing to unite Filipinos to overcome the challenges in the wake of of the coronavirus pandemic. But issues surrounding the Marcoses continue to...
ADVOCACY

