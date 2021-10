In the nineties, I asked George Rogers, one of the writers of the Alaska state constitution, what happened here in Juneau in the ’60s when gay men were sent away. Everyone knew it was the police and their hired vigilantes who turned up on doorsteps without warning, often in the middle of the night. They escorted suspected homosexuals and their families to the ferry dock with a “blue ticket” for a one-way ferry and threatened never to return.

10 DAYS AGO