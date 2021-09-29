CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 arrested at Greek school protest backed by far-right group

By The Associated Press
THESSALONIKI, Greece -- Police in northern Greece have arrested six people and detained at least 59 others following clashes involving young people backed by an extreme right-wing political group.

The youths entered a vocational high school and hurled gasoline bombs, flares and rocks at a rival gathering organized by left-wing university student groups against government education reforms.

The clashes occurred Wednesday in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, where police used tear gas to break up the violent demonstration as classes at the school were ongoing.

Left-wing groups then protested the violence, and police in Thessaloniki fired tear gas and stun grenades to prevent a right-wing group from attacking the protesters. Another 19 people were detained.

A youth wing of the extreme right group Golden Dawn had earlier expressed support for the morning counter-demonstration.

A Greek court ruled last year that the far-right party was operating as a criminal organization and sentenced members of its leadership, including former lawmakers, to up to 13 years in prison.

