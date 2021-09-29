COVID-19 forces cancellation of second straight football game for Catawba College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Indians began the 2021 football season at 3-0, but COVID-19 has dealt the team two straight setbacks. An undisclosed number of COVID-19 cases within the football program first led to the cancellation of the game at Wingate on Sept. 25. Now, the Oct. 2 game against Limestone has been canceled. That game was to take place at 1 p.m. at Shuford Stadium on the Catawba College campus in Salisbury.