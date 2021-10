INDIANA — A local group that aims to give Hoosiers better access to their elected officials is hosting a special virtual town hall Thursday. People can ask Senator Mike Braun questions about the economy and jobs in Indiana. The nonpartisan forum will be put on by the organization Indiana Town Hall. Moderator Jim Shella says it will give the senator a chance to see what his constituents think and give the voters […]

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO