Soccer

Arsenal’s Xhaka ruled out for three months

World Soccer Talk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (AFP) – Arsenal said on Wednesday midfielder Granit Xhaka has been ruled out for up to three months after suffering a knee injury during the weekend’s north London derby win against Tottenham. Xhaka was injured in a collision with Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by...

worldsoccertalk.com

fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners weighing up Granit Xhaka swap

Arsenal could be open to the possibility of offloading Granit Xhaka as part of a swap deal, according to reports. Xhaka appeared to be on the verge of joining Roma in the summer but ultimately stayed put in North London. The midfielder appeared to be firmly in Mikel Arteta's plans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal manager Arteta 'pretty worried' about Xhaka injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits to having concerns about the fitness of midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international had to come off in the second half of Arsenal's impressive 3-1 Premier League win over Tottenham on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. Xhaka is a key member of Arteta's team, as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

What are Arsenal’s best options to cover for Granit Xhaka’s injury?

What now for Arteta as Xhaka ruled out for two months?. An impressive 3-1 victory against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspurs came at a certain cost for manager Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard will be without one of his most trusted players for a few months: Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international suffered an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Thomas Partey
Lucas Moura
Granit Xhaka
Tribal Football

​Arsenal midfielder Xhaka set to miss eight weeks with knee injury

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka faces up to eight weeks out of action due to a knee injury. The Swiss international came off during the North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday, a game Arsenal won 3-1. According to Swiss newspaper Blick, the player has ruptured inner ligaments in his knee.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta: It's Xhaka's first big injury

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident Granit Xhaka will return from his knee injury stronger. The Swiss international midfielder has been ruled out for the next three months after sustaining the blow against Tottenham, and the manager extended his sympathy to him. "Obviously, it's really bad news personally for Granit,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mikel Arteta reveals Granit Xhaka's knee injury could have been 'EVEN WORSE' than the three-month lay-off as Arsenal boss admits he has been 'impressed' with back-in-favour Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's knee injury could have been even worse after he suffered a setback against Tottenham that will see him ruled out for three months. Swiss midfielder Xhaka is facing a long spell on the sidelines after a collision with Spurs winger Lucas Moura which has left him with 'significant' ligament damage to the medial ligament in his right knee.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Granit Xhaka was putting in his best Arsenal display before knee ligament injury struck to leave him out for three months... but is his absence REALLY a killer blow with Sambi Lokonga and Maitland-Niles waiting in the wings?

Luck just isn't on Granit Xhaka's side. The Swiss midfielder put in arguably his best performance in an Arsenal shirt against Tottenham on Sunday, but a ligament injury picked up in the game now has him ruled him out for three months. Gunners fans raised their eyebrows when Xhaka was...
SOCCER
#Arsenal#Manchester City#Swiss
The Independent

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta challenges Gunners to step up in Granit Xhaka’s absence

Mikel Arteta expects other players to step in and make the most of an unexpected opportunity to cover for the extended loss of midfielder Granit Xhaka.Swiss international Xhaka is facing up to three months of rehabilitation after suffering significant damage to the medial ligament in his right knee during the 3-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.Arteta hopes whoever is drafted into the side for Saturday’s trip to Brighton, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles having come on to replace Xhaka for the closing stages against Spurs, can rise to the challenge.“It has to happen, there is no other choice,” the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Arsenal ace Xhaka grants Amazon permission to film injury rehabilitation

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has given Amazon permission to document his recovery from a knee injury. The digital streaming platform Amazon Prime is filming a documentary on the Gunners this season. With Xhaka expected to spend the next four months on the sidelines as he rehabilitates, The Athletic reports that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Son carries the load for Spurs amid Kane drought

London (AFP) – Son Heung-min says he is not afraid to shoulder Tottenham’s attacking burden during Harry Kane’s goal drought after the South Korean sparkled in a vital 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday. Now without a goal in six Premier League games, Kane is on his worst scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the league to six games when Guardiola's reigning champions make the trip to the capital at the weekend. Both sides progressed in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal F.C.
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Sports
The Independent

David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal star Odegaard sends message to Xhaka after serious knee injury

Martin Odegaard believes that Arsenal teammate Granit Xhaka will 'come back stronger' from a serious knee injury. The Swiss midfielder limped off in the 82nd minute of Arsenal's win over Tottenham on Sunday. The Gunners have confirmed Xhaka has suffered a medial ligament injury. And positing on his Instagram story,...
SOCCER
SkySports

Granit Xhaka: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopeful midfielder will avoid surgery after knee injury in north London derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful Granit Xhaka will avoid surgery after suffering a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Tottenham last weekend. The Switzerland midfielder has been ruled out for up to three months after colliding with Lucas Moura at the Emirates, but the Arsenal boss has hailed Xhaka's mentality and has no doubt he will be back firing soon.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Ranieri takes ride on Watford’s managerial carousel

London (AFP) – Claudio Ranieri is taking his turn on the Watford managerial carousel as the popular Italian embarks on a fourth spell in the Premier League. The former Chelsea and Leicester boss was hired by Watford on Monday following the sacking of Xisco Munoz. If leading 5,000-1 outsiders Leicester...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Ranieri appointed as Watford manager

London (AFP) – Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League after being hired as Watford’s new manager on Monday. Former Chelsea boss Ranieri, who led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, agreed a two-year contract with the Hornets to replace the sacked Xisco Munoz. “Watford FC is...
PREMIER LEAGUE

