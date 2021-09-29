Arsenal’s Xhaka ruled out for three months

Mikel Arteta expects other players to step in and make the most of an unexpected opportunity to cover for the extended loss of midfielder Granit Xhaka.Swiss international Xhaka is facing up to three months of rehabilitation after suffering significant damage to the medial ligament in his right knee during the 3-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.Arteta hopes whoever is drafted into the side for Saturday’s trip to Brighton, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles having come on to replace Xhaka for the closing stages against Spurs, can rise to the challenge.“It has to happen, there is no other choice,” the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO