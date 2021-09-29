CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists confirm the link between type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlEkz_0cBUS2Tt00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, researchers confirmed the link between type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.

They found that chronic high blood sugar impairs working memory performance and alters fundamental aspects of working memory networks.

Diabetes is a major risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease, but it is not clear why.

In the study, the researchers found that two parts of the brain that are central to forming and retrieving memories—the hippocampus and the anterior cingulate cortex—were over-connected.

When it came time to remember the correct information and complete a task, these two parts of the brain—which are affected early in Alzheimer’s progression—were over-communicating with each other, sparking errors.

The team showed that a central feature of diabetes, high blood sugar, impairs neural activity in ways that are similar to what is observed in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease models.

This is the first evidence showing neural activity changes due to high blood sugar overlap with what is observed in Alzheimer’s systems.

The team says as the number of Alzheimer’s disease diagnoses rapidly rises and the incidence of diabetes and pre-diabetes has accelerated, it’s crucial that we understand what connects these two disorders.

This finding not only provides novel information about brain activity in the high blood sugar model, it also provides an additional important measure that can be used for continuing research.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about to reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease, avoid this food nutrient and findings of new depression drug may help treat Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about a new way to predict Alzheimer’s disease-like memory loss before it strikes and results showing that diet high in this nutrient may help fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

The study is published in Communications Biology. One author of the study is James Hyman.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Study Says

How well you're able to get around as you age can differ wildly from person to person. In many cases, how well you've taken care of your body and any injuries you've suffered can have a lasting impact on how you move. But according to one study, moving a certain way while walking could also be an indicator of your brain health and your risk of dementia. Read on to see what red flag you should be looking for the next time you step out.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Age At Which Your IQ Is Set For Life

The age at which your IQ is set for life. IQ is set at around 20-years-old and later effort will not improve it much, recent research finds. The complexity of people’s jobs, higher education, socialising and reading all probably have little effect on cognitive ability. Naturally, these activities have many...
JOBS
EatThis

5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

"The key to treating dementia is prevention," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, in his recent book Stay Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age. Gupta notes that brain changes that result in dementia have been found to begin 20 to 30 years before a diagnosis, making prevention an urgent and worthy goal. "And it just so happens that the same things you can do to reduce your risk for the disease are what you can do to improve your quality of life as you live with the disease," he adds. These are five ways you can start preventing dementia now and live a better life today. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hyman
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Stand Up, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Many assume the first signs of cognitive decline will appear when they notice they begin to forget important details or mix up specific dates or facts. In reality, many everyday actions can potentially serve as warning signs the neurodegenerative disease is developing, including how you're handling your finances and what your driving habits are. But according to a study, even something as simple as how you feel when you stand up from your seat can be an early sign of dementia if you notice this one thing. Read on to see what could be a major red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Type 2 Diabetes#Working Memory#Disease#The University Of Nevada
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression in Women

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Cashews Have on Your Heart, Studies Say

Don't miss out on this key health benefit. Do you include cashews in your bag of trail mix? If not, maybe this piece of information will make you consider otherwise when you go to make your next batch—cashews may help to improve your heart health. That's right, several studies have...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

An Obvious Sign That You Will Live Longer

Women who can do this live longer and have a lower risk of dying from heart disease, cancer, and other causes. Women who can do high-intensity exercise have a longer life and much lower risk of death from any cause, including cancer and heart disease, a study presented at EuroEcho 2019 reveals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The 4 Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer You Need to Know, Says Doctor With Disease

When you experience subtle symptoms, it can be hard to register them as something worth telling your doctor about. Although it may feel silly to complain about small discomforts or minor inconveniences, neuroscientist Nadia Chaudhri, PhD, who is currently battling terminal ovarian cancer, urges you to know your body and take account of what it's trying to tell you. Read on to learn the subtle but serious signs of ovarian cancer that she wants you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces Cancer Risk By 40%

Taking this supplement can fight cancer and greatly reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Daily supplementation of cholecalciferol, also known as vitamin D3, can reduce the risk of fatal cancer by nearly 40 percent. The link between vitamin D and cancer has captivated experts’ mind for years. People...
CANCER
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that slashes your risk of heart failure

The human body is more than fifty percent water. Water makes up close to 80 percent of some of your most vital organs. Water is essential for protecting the spinal cord, removing waste through urination and sweat, regulating temperature and lubricating joints. However, if you don’t drink enough water, over...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy