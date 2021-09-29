CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 29 September

By Joe Myers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis daily round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: Singapore and Romania report highest one-day rises in COVID-19 cases; Japan to lift emergency COVID-19 restrictions; Algeria...

World Economic Forum

Is the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic over in the US?

US researchers have modelled future scenarios for the future of the COVID-19 pandemic. They project a decline in cases, as a result of a number of factors. The possibility of a new variant emerging could change the trajectory of the pandemic once again. The worst of the pandemic may finally...
World Economic Forum

WHO: What you need to know about the new malaria vaccine

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The World Health Organization has approved a malaria vaccine for use in children for the first time. Malaria killed 274,000 children under five in 2019, and has caused more deaths in...
Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection? What You Need to Know

Research has shown that the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective in preventing severe illness from the virus. That doesn’t mean, however, that vaccines can prevent an infection 100% of the time – no vaccine has that capability. That means there’s a very small chance that someone...
World Economic Forum

These types of workers were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

The World Bank has used phone survey data from 40 developing countries to gain work stoppage rates. The data showed that during the early pandemic, female, young, less educated, and urban workers were most likely to stop work. Young workers were also hit harder than older adult workers. This research...
WTAJ

UN endorses world’s 1st malaria vaccine as ‘historic moment’

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization on Wednesday endorsed the world’s first malaria vaccine and said it should be given to children across Africa in the hope that it will spur stalled efforts to curb the spread of the parasitic disease. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called it “a historic moment” after a meeting […]
CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
smarteranalyst.com

EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older.
World Economic Forum

Disappearing water in a warming climate: a story in four visuals

Water scarcity is poised to exact an increasingly heavy toll. The issue will likely be a focus of the upcoming COP26 climate summit. The World Economic Forum has created visualizations of vanishing water in several locations. Water scarcity will be the biggest climate-related threat to corporate assets like factories within...
