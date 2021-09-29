CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia Pacific Markets Tumble, Dow Jones Tank 500 Points, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Crashes 2%

 9 days ago

Stock markets across the Asia Pacific entered heavy correction following strong market correction on Wall Street due to rise in bond yields. On Wednesday, September 29, stocks in the Asia Pacific markets came crashing down. This happens following the overnight crash on Wall Street. On Tuesday, Dow Jones (INDEXDJX: .DJI) tanked 570 points or 1.63%.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

