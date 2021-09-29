CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Nasa facing Mars blackout as it prepares to lose contact with robots for two weeks

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9ds1_0cBURJRC00

Nasa’s robotic missions on Mars will soon be forced to go on a “short vacation” during a brief communications blackout that could disrupt regular explorations this year.

The blackout occurs on the Red planet for two weeks every two years and it could happen in October this year, which is when the space agency is planning to pause most of its robotic exploration missions, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nasa will stop commands to most of its missions between 2 and 16 October and give its robotic explorers a moratorium period or “a short vacation”.

“Like parents who raise youngsters to be responsible and let them go on a short vacation with their friends, they’ve done all they can to ensure the voyagers will be healthy and safe,” the space agency said in its statement.

“Each mission has been given some homework to do until they hear from us again,” said Roy Gladden, manager of the Mars Relay Network at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

“Though our Mars missions won’t be as active these next few weeks, they’ll still let us know their state of health,” Mr Gladden added.

The blackout happens because Earth and Mars, in their eternal orbits around the Sun, become obscured from each other by the fiery orb of the star, in a period known as the solar conjunction.

The solar conjunction is expected to occur between 2 and 14 October this year, when Mars will almost be on the same plane as the Sun.

With the Sun between the Earth and Mars, radio signals that are sent to the Red Planet could get corrupted by hot, ionised gas expelled by the Sun into space and may lead to unexpected behaviour from Nasa’s Martian robotic explorers.

During this period, the Perseverance rover would take weather measurements, perform a few experiments and capture new sounds on the Red Planet using its microphones. Its exploration partner, the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, will remain stationary.

Nasa said its InSight lander will continue using its seismometer to look out for Marsquakes – quakes on the Red Planet – during this period while the Curiosity rover will take weather and radiation measurements.

“Nasa’s three orbiters – Odyssey, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and MAVEN – will all continue relaying some data from the agency’s surface missions back to Earth, in addition to gathering their own science,” the space agency said.

While a small amount of data from these experiments will reach Earth during the Solar conjunction, Nasa said the robotic explorers would save most of their information or “homework” and transmit it once the moratorium is lifted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China lunar mission reveals Moon was volcanically active much later than expected

Volcanic activity was taking place on the Moon more recently than scientists previously believed, according to “young” rock samples brought back from the lunar surface by a Chinese space probe.Lunar basalt rock samples brought back by the Chang’e-5 mission dated back approximately two billion years, while similar samples brought back by earlier space missions dated back at least three billion years.These findings were established by an international team of researchers, including those from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, said a study published in the journal Science on Wednesday.The Chang’e-5 space probe was China’s first since the 1970s to bring...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

NASA Confirms What They Suspected About Jezero Crater on Mars All Along

Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday. In February, NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox News

Existence of Mars lake, floods confirmed by NASA's Perseverance team

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover team has confirmed that the red planet's Jezero Crater was once the site of a delta-lake system. In a study published Thursday in the journal Science, the researchers also wrote that images from the rover – taken in the three months after Perseverance landed in February – suggest the area experienced significant late-stage flooding events.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A New Kind of Inflatable Pod Could House Future Astronauts on Mars

As we look forward to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Artemis Program to send humans back to the Moon, there is already a bigger target in sight: Mars. For years, humanity has dreamt of what the Red Planet might offer and hopefully, we will see humans land there within our lifetimes. Unlike other space missions though, these humans might not come back to Earth for years and NASA has already made its decision of where they will stay during this time.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Is Closer Than Ever to Finding Ancient Alien Life on Mars

In the short time since NASA’s Perseverance rover landed in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, it’s already made history. At the moment, Mars and the Earth are on opposite sides of the Sun, and the two planets cannot communicate with each other. After working nonstop for the past 216 Martian days, the science teams are taking the first real break since the mission started.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Space Science#Robots#The Mars Relay Network#Jet Propulsion Laboratory
LiveScience

William Shatner will be the oldest person to fly in space with Blue Origin launch

Now 90 years old, William Shatner will soon be the oldest person who's ever flown to space. Shatner, an actor who made history in his role as James T. Kirk, the first-ever "Star Trek" captain in the original series, which premiered in 1966, will soon fly to space and, in doing so, make history. On Oct. 12, Shatner will launch to space and back as a passenger on a suborbital flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard vehicle.
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find extremely rare hybrid of comet and asteroid that could reveal secrets of life on Earth

Scientists have found a rare object in our solar system that has the characteristics of both a comet and an asteroid.Comets are usually found from the cold outer solar system, beyond the orbit of Neptune, and are caused by the transformation of ice into gas – a process known as sublimation.Their highly elongated orbits only bring them close to the Sun and the Earth for a short period of time, which heats them up and produces their signature tails.Asteroids, on the other hand, are usually found between Mars and Jupiter in the asteroid belt and have thought to be in...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Next SpaceX crew mission to launch to ISS in October

Crew-3 is getting ready to cement the next SpaceX human launch success story in October. Early Wednesday, Nasa, SpaceX and European Space Agency managers gave an overview of the upcoming mission, set to lift off to the international space station on Halloween weekend. Nasa astronauts and mission specialists will launch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

New NASA/ESA Mars Sample Return Campaign Artist’s Concept

This illustration shows a concept for a set of future robots working together to ferry back samples from the surface of Mars collected by NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are solidifying concepts for a Mars sample return mission that would seek to take the samples of Martian rocks and other materials being collected and stored in sealed tubes by NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover and return the sealed tubes to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

NASA celebrates the Women at NASA this World Space Week

This World Space Week, NASA is taking the time to recognize the women at NASA who help make history every day. World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Pluto's Atmosphere Is Slowly Vanishing, Scientists Discover

As a celestial body, hanging on to your atmosphere isn't always easy – just ask Mars – and a new study suggests that the gases surrounding Pluto are now vanishing, turning back into ice as the dwarf planet drifts further away from the Sun. Pluto's atmosphere, already on the thin side, is made up largely of nitrogen with a few dabs of methane and carbon monoxide. As temperatures drop on the surface, it seems that this is causing nitrogen to freeze up again, causing the atmosphere to fade. The assessment was made using what's known as occultation: using a distant star as...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

275K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy