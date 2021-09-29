Tropics watch: Hurricane Sam still strong; 'life-threatening' surf expected along east coast
The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic: Hurricane Sam, Tropical Storm Victor and a disturbance with has low chances for development. Hurricane Sam grew stronger overnight, with winds increasing to 145 mph, though it remains a Category 4 storm. It's expected to grow even stronger later today, with winds forecast to reach 150 mph within the next 12 hours.www.augustachronicle.com
