Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook Dense river fog this morning Dense river fog will lead to lower visibilities in some areas this morning. Visibilities could drop below one quarter of a mile at times. Caution is advised when traveling early this morning.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0