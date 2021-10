Do you know who grew the cotton used in your T-shirt? What about who spun the cotton or cut and sewed the tee?. If you bought your T-shirt from TS Designs, you can easily find out. Sewn into every shirt they produce is a QR code. Scan that code and you will be provided with all the people involved in producing your tee – including their name, photo and contact information.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO