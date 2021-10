The Amazon is not only an important storehouse of the world’s biodiversity and CO2, but equally a home to millions of people from different countries and tribes, with various cultures and landscapes that shape their livelihoods. Investments in agriculture, mining, timber, and also livestock activities are currently causing great damage to local landscapes, considerably affecting the livelihoods of millions of people and making them vulnerable to climate change. This finance plenary seeks to examine ways in which financing solutions can lead to responsible activities on landscapes and how they can help build sustainable value chains in ways that are both inclusive and resilient for the Amazon and beyond. Discussions would also focus on innovative financial solutions inspired by local initiatives.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO