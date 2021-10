Caris Life Sciences – after landing a round of over $800 million – has a new chief financial officer. The Irving company, which is focused on providing better care around cancer, said it’s named Mike Weinstein to the role. He will take over the CFO spot formerly held by Thomas Parker and will also hold the title of executive vice president. Weinstein brings more than 25 years of finance and life sciences experience, it said.

IRVING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO