Fayette County, WV

Human remains found in Fayette County

By Tyler Barker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTORESS) – Human remains have been found in the Montgomery Heights area. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, yesterday, a survey crew located skeletal remains in the Montgomery Heights area. Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department processed the scene and surrounding areas. The remains will now be sent off for examination. Deputies will continue to attempt to collect information regarding this discovery.

