Waterloo, NY

House of Concern Planning Open House

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Seneca County House of Concern is holding an open house next month. The food pantry and thrift store are moving back to Waterloo. The House of Concern was founded in Waterloo in 1968 before moving into a church on State Street in Seneca Falls. The new facility is...

Related
FL Radio Group

Former Seneca County Manager Will Be Rochester Mayor

Rochester Deputy Mayor James Smith is due to take over as mayor once Lovely Warren officially resigns next month. Smith is known by Seneca County officials. In 2014 Smith served as Seneca County Manager for just 8 months before leaving to take the job as Lovely Warren’s Communications Director. Smith was Seneca County’s sixth county manager since the position was created in the 1990s and his tenure the shortest.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Widespread HAB Outbreak on Seneca Lake Wednesday

There was a widespread Harmful Algal Bloom outbreak on Seneca Lake Wednesday. The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association classified it as one of the most widespread bloom events since its HAB program began seven years ago. After two days of blooms along the North shore (Geneva and state park waterfront),...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Annual Geneva Fire Department Inspection Tonight

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, the Geneva Fire Department will hold its annual inspection tonight. City Manager Sage Gerling. Winners of the fifth-grade Fire Prevention art contest will also be honored at tonight’s event that gets underway at 630 at the fire station. Get the top stories on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

PACNY to Honor Huntington House Caretakers

The Preservation Association of Central New York will award its Stewardship Award to Dr. Stephen and Judy Coleman for their long-term care of the Ezra A. Huntington house in Auburn. Located at 11 Seminary Street in Auburn, the Italianate house was built in 1861 and was used as a stop...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Food Maker Purchases Land

An Auburn couple has taken a step toward launching their dream business. Fran and Nick Daloia have been granted permission by the City Council to buy vacant land on State Street to build a manufacturing facility for their company, FEAST Kitchen. City Clerk Chuck Mason tells us what they’ll be making.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Deadline for Public Comment on Greenidge Draft Permit is Friday

Two virtual public comment hearings are set for next week by the DEC on the Greenidge Generation’s permit renewal process. The cryptocurrency mining facility in Dresden was asked by the state agency to outline how it will meet the state’s emissions goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Those that want to express their opinions either for or against the facility’s permit renewals have until Friday morning at 10 to register.
DRESDEN, NY
FL Radio Group

DOT to Update I-81 Viaduct Project Thursday

An update is coming Thursday from the State Department of Transportation on the Interstate 81-Viaduct Project. Last month, the DOT and Federal Highway Administration extended the public comment period to October 14th. The I-81 project team will provide an update on some of the feedback it has received over the...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office September ’21 Report

D.H.S. Fraud Cases: 24; Total 2021 Cost Recouped: $204,109.99. Monthly Total Made for Boarding In: $25,411.72; Yearly Total: $287,455.55. September 2nd, 2021: Investigators, working with Geneva P.D., apprehended a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide in Rochester. September 3rd, 2021: Deputies apprehended a motorist that fled a traffic...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
#The Open House#Thrift Store#Charity#The House Of Concern#Save A Lot#P C#Locust Street#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Misconduct Committee Meets Today

The committee tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct in the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department meets later this morning. The investigation will move forward in some manner following Sheriff Kevin Henderson’s resignation. The committee will discuss how they will proceed when they meet this morning at 11. The committee meeting will...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Sheriff Releases September Report

In August 44 males and 1 female (45 total) were committed to the jail facility, 51 transports, 5,337 inmate meals were served and $22,398.53 was collected from 10 inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked a total of 1,296 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and foodservice. The Jail Facility boarded in 11 inmates from Cayuga County (1), Ontario County (2), Seneca County (8) Sheriff’s Offices and secured 20 parole violators. Court Security Officers cleared 1,602 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 1 weapon and 28 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security (firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.). Deputies traveled 110,785 miles on patrol, investigating 56 motor vehicle collisions in which 7 people were injured, 50 crash investigations, 7 missing persons, 21 animal complaints, 1,191 miscellaneous complaints, 8 major crimes, 343 minor crimes, 6 fire investigations, 563 all other complaints totaling 2,189 for the month. Deputies issued 254 traffic tickets, 6 DWIs and made 94 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, and 37 mental health arrests. The Civil Office processed 54 legal papers and 92 Family Court orders, handled 5 evictions, received $121,000.06 and paid out $118,186.99 to creditors. $9,991.43 was remitted to County Treasurer‘s Office for the County’s General Fund.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

State Orders School to Stop Using Indian Mascot and Nickname

The state Department of Education has ordered an Albany area school to stop using “Indians” as their mascot. The department has told the Cambridge Central School District to refrain from using the name and logo. The Albany Times Union reported the state got involved after a handful of residents filed...
ALBANY, NY
FL Radio Group

Public Comments Due Friday on Benton Reclamation Permit

Residents have until Friday to submit written comments on an application by a town of Benton business owner for a mined land reclamation permit. Gerald Martin has applied for the permit for his sand and gravel mine on Havens Corners Road. The proposed mine is located on a previously mined site that did not require a reclamation permit since it was established before the requirement was instituted.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Friday COVID Vaccination Clinic Now a #VaxtoSchool Site

The state is now classifying a COVID-19 vaccination clinic already scheduled for Friday afternoon by the Cayuga County Health Department as one of its #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites. The clinic, which we told you about earlier this week, will take place Friday from 4 until 5 at the FingerLakes Mall...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Connie’s Diner Set to Reopen Soon

Two months after a basement fire, Connie’s Diner in Waterloo plans to reopen. A post on Facebook says they will reopen on Tuesday, October 19th at 6am. The electrical fire was ruled accidental and caused the building to be condemned as the structure was unsafe. The diner on the corner...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Cayuga County

A man in his fifties is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Cayuga County. The Health Department reported Wednesday the resident had passed away after previously testing positive for the virus. There have been 104 deaths in the county related to COVID-19. Cayuga County Health Department News Release- Kathleen Cuddy,
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Historical Society Plants Memorial Garden in Honor of Former Executive Director

The Wayne County Historical Society recently planted a memorial garden at the Museum of Wayne County History to honor their late Executive Director, Larry Ann Evans. The Historical Society’s Board of Directors, alongside community members, broke ground and planted several lilac bushes around a memorial bench on the south lawn of the history museum. Community members contributed to the Historical Society’s “Lilacs for Larry Ann” commemorative campaign by sending generous donations towards purchasing the bushes and bench.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Assemblyman Gallahan Secures Funding for Phelps Bulk Water Filling Station

The town of Phelps is getting financial help from the state to help them build and operate a bulk water filling station. With help from Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, a $50,000 State and Municipal Facilities Program grant was secured for the project. This much-needed filling station will alleviate the issues many Phelps residents have regularly obtaining clean water, as currently, only about 20-25% of residents have access to a public water supply.
PHELPS, NY
FL Radio Group

New Name For Geneva Hotel and Conference Center

An upgrade and a name change are underway at one local hotel. The Ramada Geneva Lakefront opened in 1997. Now the hotel’s new name is 41 Lakefront Hotel. The name comes from the hotel’s address. The hotel is a step up from the Ramada brand. The Wyndham Hotel Group has...
GENEVA, NY
