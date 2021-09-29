House of Concern Planning Open House

In August 44 males and 1 female (45 total) were committed to the jail facility, 51 transports, 5,337 inmate meals were served and $22,398.53 was collected from 10 inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked a total of 1,296 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and foodservice. The Jail Facility boarded in 11 inmates from Cayuga County (1), Ontario County (2), Seneca County (8) Sheriff’s Offices and secured 20 parole violators. Court Security Officers cleared 1,602 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 1 weapon and 28 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security (firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.). Deputies traveled 110,785 miles on patrol, investigating 56 motor vehicle collisions in which 7 people were injured, 50 crash investigations, 7 missing persons, 21 animal complaints, 1,191 miscellaneous complaints, 8 major crimes, 343 minor crimes, 6 fire investigations, 563 all other complaints totaling 2,189 for the month. Deputies issued 254 traffic tickets, 6 DWIs and made 94 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, and 37 mental health arrests. The Civil Office processed 54 legal papers and 92 Family Court orders, handled 5 evictions, received $121,000.06 and paid out $118,186.99 to creditors. $9,991.43 was remitted to County Treasurer‘s Office for the County’s General Fund.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO