Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves 9/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The first thing that caught my eye is that both Richard Rodriguez AND Chris Martin were left off the roster. If you had told be that back at the trade deadline, I would have looked at you like you were crazy, but it is understandable. Martin hasn’t been reliable all season, and Rodriguez — ERA aside — has been dreadful since the Braves traded for him. All he has is a mid-90s fastball, and that’s just not going to cut it, especially in the postseason.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO